City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 22, 2021

City Slang

Renowned Detroit DJ Moodymann to perform at the Aretha

Posted By on Thu, Jul 22, 2021 at 10:50 AM

Moodymann will perform at the Aretha. - PHILIPP CARL RIEDL / RED BULL CONTENT POOL
  • Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Moodymann will perform at the Aretha.

Feeling moody? The elusive Detroit DJ Kenny Dixon, aka Moodymann, has been behind the decks a lot lately. In May the house and techno icon kicked off Movement weekend (sans the actual Movement festival) at the Corner Ballpark and, now, he’ll be performing along the waterfront at the Aretha.



Described as the life of the party, Moodymann, who might be the only Detroit DJ to have his own residency at a virtual nightclub in Grand Theft Auto Online, is a master sampler and infuses his energetic, yet, refined sets with everything from Nipsey Hussle to Chic and his fave, Prince.

Doors open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 at the Aretha; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.org; tickets are $25+.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

FBI abuse
Yellow Light serves up delectable drive-thru doughnuts on Detroit’s east side
The former guy
First-ever BLKOUT Walls Festival, Moodymann, Concours d’Elegance, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Inside the Flint water crisis cover-up: Top officials’ missing phone messages and Rick Snyder’s legal war against prosecutors
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Moodymann @ The Aretha: Waterfront Stage @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

    • Sat., July 24, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $20 - $30
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The Killers — now out of their cage, doing just fine — will perform at Detroit's LCA in 2022 Read More

  2. Songwriter Matt Milia reminisces about Detroit suburbia on solo record ‘Keego Harbor’ Read More

  3. Grammy-winning Whitney Houston saxophonist to headline the Aretha Read More

  4. Phoebe fucking Bridgers is headed to Royal Oak Music Theatre for back-to-back shows Read More

  5. Mayer Hawthorne will bring Rare Changes tour to Detroit this fall Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 21, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation