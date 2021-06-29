Detroit bedroom punks Dear Darkness to play at Cadieux Cafe with Milk Bath and Womb Worm

Of course, we’re excited that big concerts are returning to our favorite big venues (see you in 2022, the Weeknd) but man, we’ve missed basking in the sounds of our hard-working local music-making friends.
Returning to the stage is Dear Darkness, the bedroom punk outfit led by wild child Stacey MacLeod. Last year, against the obvious odds, Dear Darkness’ self-titled four-song 7-inch EP, pressed by Third Man Records, was released into the world and is described by the band as sounding like what would happen if “the Slits covered ‘The Monster Mash’ with surfy pop guitars” with a hint of “drinkin’ a bunch of booze and fightin’ with your old man who ya love a bunch.” Also on the bill, Nadine Chronopoulos, Kely Markley, Matt Densmore’s angst-fueled rock project Milk Bath, and post-punk no-wavers Womb Worm.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1 at Cadieux Café, 4300 Cadieux Rd., Detroit; 313-882-8560; cadieuxcafe.com; $7.Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.