The Weeknd reschedules Detroit date at Little Ceasars Arena for 2022 so we can finally be sad and horny together

click to enlarge Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

After Hours Tour 2022 pic.twitter.com/zDEuNfkmPC — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 3, 2021

Halle-lujah.Just as we were giving up hope that we may never get to crygrind simultaneously to the musical stylings of notable sad boi and bandaged bae The Weeknd at Little Ceasers Arena, he swoops in with a new, seemingly more realistic rescheduled tour. After all, weThe Weeknd, aka crooner Abel Tesfaye, announced his 2022 itinerary in support of his 2020 record. The new batch of dates includes a stop in Detroit on Jan. 27 — a whole 19 months after his originally planned LCA date The show was originally scheduled for June 27, 2020, but was later moved to June 24, 2021 due to the pandemic. Now, with vaccines rolling out, the new Jan. 27, 2022 seems attainable.

The world tour announcement drop comes just days before the Weeknd is set to perform the halftime during Sunday's Super Bowl LV, where he may finally ditch the progression of facial bandages he's mysteriously been sporting throughoutpress cycle and during his explosive performance at the 2020 American Music Awards in November.While it appears the Weeknd has a lot to be grateful for,wasn't nominated for a single Grammy for the upcoming award show in March. Like, not a single award — despite the fact thatgraced end of year lists all over the damn place. Meanwhile, Coldplay is over here in the Album of the Year category with a record no one has heard of.“I use a sucker punch as an analogy,” the Weeknd told Billboard of the snub. “Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere. I definitely felt… I felt things. I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, ‘What happened?’”Anyway, tickets start at $29.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8 via ticketmaster.com . Those tickets purchased for the 2020 date will be honored, according to Ticketmaster.We'll see you there.