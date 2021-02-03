See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

City Slang

The Weeknd reschedules Detroit date at Little Ceasars Arena for 2022 so we can finally be sad and horny together

Posted By on Wed, Feb 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge CHRISTIAN BERTRAND / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

Halle-fucking-lujah.

Just as we were giving up hope that we may never get to cry and grind simultaneously to the musical stylings of notable sad boi and bandaged bae The Weeknd at Little Ceasers Arena, he swoops in with a new, seemingly more realistic rescheduled tour. After all, we earned it.



The Weeknd, aka crooner Abel Tesfaye, announced his 2022 itinerary in support of his 2020 record After Hours. The new batch of dates includes a stop in Detroit on Jan. 27 — a whole 19 months after his originally planned LCA date.

The show was originally scheduled for June 27, 2020, but was later moved to June 24, 2021 due to the pandemic. Now, with vaccines rolling out, the new Jan. 27, 2022 seems attainable.
The world tour announcement drop comes just days before the Weeknd is set to perform the halftime during Sunday's Super Bowl LV, where he may finally ditch the progression of facial bandages he's mysteriously been sporting throughout After Hours' press cycle and during his explosive performance at the 2020 American Music Awards in November.

While it appears the Weeknd has a lot to be grateful for, After Hours wasn't nominated for a single Grammy for the upcoming award show in March. Like, not a single award — despite the fact that After Hours graced end of year lists all over the damn place. Meanwhile, Coldplay is over here in the Album of the Year category with a record no one has heard of.

“I use a sucker punch as an analogy,” the Weeknd told Billboard of the snub. “Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere. I definitely felt… I felt things. I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, ‘What happened?’”

Anyway, tickets start at $29.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8 via ticketmaster.com. Those tickets purchased for the 2020 date will be honored, according to Ticketmaster.

We'll see you there.

giphy.gif


We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 3-9)
The irritable hand of the free market
Diagnosing healthcare in America: The case for Medicare for All
Qongress
The Republican Party cannot decouple itself from extremism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit rock ’n’ roll photographer Leni Sinclair unearths works for new exhibit Read More

  2. Detroit pysch-rock trio Shadow Show return with live performance of new-ish tunes Read More

  3. 12 metro Detroit acts we think will do big things in 2021 Read More

  4. 'Hip Hop Icons' virtual show opens at The Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University Read More

  5. Michigan band Alluvial Fans spins out of orbit with contemplative art rock Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation