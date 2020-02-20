Notable sadboi The Weeknd is coming to Detroit this summer

click to enlarge
-
Christian Bertrand, Shutterstock
Good news for sad, horny people who love to stay up until 4 a.m.: The Weeknd, aka crooner Abel Tesfaye, announced his new headlining world tour that includes a stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
Tickets start at $29.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at 313presents.com
, livenation.com
, ticketmaster.com
, and the LCA box office. Watch out for those scalpers
, though.
According to a press release, the tour will showcase state of the art production and one of the most innovative stage designs to date, "containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show."
The tour announcement comes hot off the heels of The Weeknd's cameo in 2019's artsy, dark, and underappreciated Uncut Gems
, in which star Adam Sandler (playing a character who very much looks like he owns a jewelry store in Dearborn
) gets in a brawl with Tesfaye (playing himself) at a Weeknd show in 2012.
Tesfaye seems to have been influenced by the artsy visuals of Uncut Gems
in the teaser video for his forthcoming record The After Hours
, due March 20.
Seriously, if you have not seen this movie yet, do so posthaste.
Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.