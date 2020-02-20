City Slang

Thursday, February 20, 2020

City Slang

Notable sadboi The Weeknd is coming to Detroit this summer

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge CHRISTIAN BERTRAND, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Christian Bertrand, Shutterstock

Good news for sad, horny people who love to stay up until 4 a.m.: The Weeknd, aka crooner Abel Tesfaye, announced his new headlining world tour that includes a stop at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

Tickets start at $29.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at 313presents.com, livenation.com, ticketmaster.com, and the LCA box office. Watch out for those scalpers, though.

According to a press release, the tour will showcase state of the art production and one of the most innovative stage designs to date, "containing the most LED lights and video for an arena show."



The tour announcement comes hot off the heels of The Weeknd's cameo in 2019's artsy, dark, and underappreciated Uncut Gems, in which star Adam Sandler (playing a character who very much looks like he owns a jewelry store in Dearborn) gets in a brawl with Tesfaye (playing himself) at a Weeknd show in 2012.

Tesfaye seems to have been influenced by the artsy visuals of Uncut Gems in the teaser video for his forthcoming record The After Hours, due March 20. Seriously, if you have not seen this movie yet, do so posthaste.


