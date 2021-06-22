Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Singer-songwriter Neena Roe talks relationships in her new song 'TRUST'

Posted By on Tue, Jun 22, 2021 at 1:08 PM

click to enlarge Neena Roe. - XAVIER CUEVAS
  • Xavier Cuevas
  • Neena Roe.

On Tuesday, Neena Roe, an independent singer-songwriter and Detroit native, released her newest song “TRUST,” featuring fellow Detroiter Gabriel Duran.

“It’s basically a song that talks about this sort of like cyclical nature of a toxic relationship where it’s like, ‘you’ve been in it for so long,’” Roe says. “And sort of just that habit of it is what makes it hard to leave even though you both know that you guys have disrespected the foundation of the relationship.”

The song has a salsa-inspired feel, and Roe says similar to salsa music, she specializes in making sad songs feel happy. She says many salsa songs have sad lyrics, but the music is what makes people dance.

“It’s a very upbeat, summery, happy song, but you’re also talking about the death of a relationship,” Roe says.

Although she categorizes her music as alternative R&B, Roe says she feels less pressure to maintain one category as genres are being challenged every day.

“Some of my favorite artists are R&B singers, some of my favorite artists are like Bossa nova jazz musicians,” Roe says. “It’s really across the board. I listen to so many things, but if I had to pick something to listen to forever, it would be like late-'90s to early-2000s R&B.”

As a person of Iranian ancestry, Roe says her culture is very poetic and music-oriented. Her grandfather would recite Rumi and Hafez poems, her mother would sing Arabic and Persian prayers, and her father played the Persian drums.

As well as her family and culture, Roe says she is also inspired by singers like Billie Holiday and Amy Winehouse.

“I think who they are as people inspires me and like the ways in which they weaved social commentary in activism and speaking on experiences that are sort of tough to talk about,” she says. “I think the way that they weave that into their artistry is really inspiring and beautiful and brave.”

More of Roe’s favorite artists include D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Cleo Sol, Nai Palm/Hiatus Kaiyote, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, SZA, Charlotte Day Wilson, and more.

In addition to being an independent singer-songwriter, Roe is also a music journalist and hip-hop reporter for Billboard magazine.

Roe says being a music journalist benefits both herself and her subjects.

“I wanted to be able to use myself as a tool and instrument and use my privilege as a tool and instrument for underrepresented communities in media,” Roe says. “You know, just coming from Detroit and growing up in the city and seeing disparities that exist across the race lines and across class lines was something that like always informed me in terms of what I felt like my purpose was.”

One of her most recent and prominent projects in her early writing career was a Gucci Mane feature and cover for Billboard in May.

“I wanted to really accurately represent him and his journey because I think it’s a really compelling story,” Roe says. “I also am a huge Gucci fan, so to be able to like, sit with him in person was so cool.”

Roe says her biggest goal is for her life to continue to revolve around music.

You can stream “TRUST” here and watch the music video below.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

‘In the Heights’ soars but lacks grounding
Savage Love: Adventures in polyamory
Behind the GOP plot to restrict voting access in Michigan
Free Will Astrology (June 16-22)
What conservatives really fear about critical race theory
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Lorde to perform at Detroit's Masonic Temple next year in support of 'Solar Power' Read More

  2. Detroit's Tee Grizzley to play the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre this summer Read More

  3. Detroit-based creative agency Verse and Hook selected for American Association of Independent Music fellowship Read More

  4. Grand Rapids' Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announces 2021 summer concert series Read More

  5. Mavis Staples, Ani DiFranco and others to perform as part of 'Across the Night' concert series in Lake Orion Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation