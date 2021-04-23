Eminem, White Stripes join the NFT craze

click to enlarge Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com

Just three weeks afterspoofed Eminem's 2002 hit “ Without Me ” as a means to explain the latest confusing and convoluted cryptocurrency craze, the 48-year-old rapper announced that his stans will soon have access to his new batch of digital collectibles that you, like, can't actually touch.On Thursday, Eminem took to Instagram to reveal that he's the latest to hop on the NFT (non-fungible tokens) bandwagon, joining the likes of Paris Hilton, Kings of Leon, and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who just sold his first-ever tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million.Eminem's not the first big-name Detroit performer to get in on the money-making fad. On Friday, the White Stripes released the band's first-ever NFT collection featuring the Glitch Mob remix of the duo's 2003 hit “Seven Nation Army” and song visualizers, one of which is currently available for $666 . Ironically, White Stripes frontman Jack White has long shunned modern tech, even prohibiting fans from bringing their cellphones to his last solo tour, and the motto of his vinyl record label is "Your Turntable's Not Dead." (Though it should be noted that one of the White Stripes NFTs comes with a limited edition 7-inch vinyl test pressing of the remix, whicha real thing.)Anyway, Eminem will be releasing a series of digital vintage-style action figures, instrumental beats produced by the Detroit rapper, and more via the NFT marketplace site Nifty Gateway as part of a digital event dubbed “Shady Con,” which takes place on Sunday, April 25 at 6:30/7 p.m. ET.

“I’ve been collecting since I was a kid, everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette I could get my hands on,” Eminem said in a release.



“Not much has changed for me as an adult… I’ve attempted to re-create some of those collections from that time in my life, and I know I’m not alone. I wanted to give this drop the same vibe of, ‘Oh, man I gotta get just that one or maybe even the whole set!’ It’s been a lot of fun coming up with ideas from my own collecting passion.”

