Detroit's DIME to host livestream to benefit local venues and artists impacted by the pandemic

DIME Detroit's former campus, which closed last year.

Vaccines are a thing now which is a sign of the possible return to normalcy to come, but for most Detroit-area music venues, performance spaces, and the artists that often occupy them, the damage has been done.

That's where the Detroit Institute of Music Education comes in. Since closing its downtown Detroit location last year , DIME has partnered with Oakland University so that the institution can continue its songwriting, performance, and music industry training.That very industry training is how ALIVE Detroit became a reality. Presented by the students and instructors of DIME's Music Industry Event Management Class, the ALIVE Detroit livestream will feature performances by Detroit-area artists and bands to raise some funds and awareness for struggling venues and artists.The stream, which will take place on Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m., will include performances by Rufus Wainwright-inspired Ally Evenson, house and techno duo Metawav. consisting of Colin Guffey and Shane Parks, R&B-steeped Marquette, and soul DJ Erno. Performers will be scattered throughout various independent Detroit-area venues and both performers and partnering venues will directly receive funds donated through DIME's GoFundMe page The livestream can be accessed via the DIME Detroit Facebook To learn more about DIME @ OU, visit Dime-Detroit.com