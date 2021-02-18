City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 18, 2021

City Slang

Detroit's Movement festival will not happen in May and everything hurts

Posted By on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge Movement Music Festival. - STEPHEN BONDIO
  • Stephen Bondio
  • Movement Music Festival.

Paxahau, producer of Detroit's annual Movement electronic music festival, has pulled the plug on the Memorial Day weekend event for the second year in a row. Though it may not be entirely shocking, seeing that epidemiologists predict we may not see live music until 2022, it still stings like a motherfucker.

Organizers took to social media on Wednesday to announce the festival's postponement and their plans to secure future dates and ticketing options, some of which may be detailed in an announcement as early as next month.



“We have been looking forward to reuniting with all of you on Memorial Day weekend,” a social media post reads. “But the ongoing pandemic and state regulations have led us to the painful realization that our beloved Movement Festival will not happen in May 2021.”

Last year's event was postponed to mid-September, but that was eventually rescheduled to 2021 as coronavirus cases continued to spread.

Organizers kept techno heads satiated in 2020 by offering virtual festivals, live sets, and artist interviews via Paxahau's Twitch channel.

Last year, organizers stated that all tickets and passes purchased for Movement 2020 will be honored for Movement's 2021 festivities. The 2020 press release stressed that refunds could be made available to those who are unable to attend rescheduled dates, but asked ticket holders to consider the importance of their financial impact to maintaining the integrity and success of the festival.

“Big thanks to those who have held onto their tickets, your unwavering support will not go unnoticed,” Wednesday's announcement reads. “We promise we will always look out for your safety and will work to bring you the greatest experience possible when we can all gather again in Techno City.”

Read the full statement below and visit Movement.us for updates on the festival and virtual events.


We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

Acquitted
Senate Democrats are more comfortable being prey than predator
The nation’s first Black-owned TV station, founded in Detroit, is now a historic landmark
Savage Love: Pandemic pressures
2 partisan 2 convict
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's Carr Center to host free Thornetta Davis performance for Black History Month livestream Read More

  2. The Gories' Danny Kroha to perform tracks from latest solo record 'Detroit Blues' on Bandcamp livestream Read More

  3. Detroit rapper Trick Trick stars in new FX series ‘Hip Hop Uncovered’ Read More

  4. Metro Detroit's folktronica duo Bird Fight channels Head and the Heart on debut EP Read More

  5. The Supremes' co-founder and Motown trailblazer Mary Wilson dies at 76 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation