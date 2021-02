Detroit's Movement festival will not happen in May and everything hurts

click to enlarge Stephen Bondio

Paxahau, producer of Detroit's annual Movement electronic music festival, has pulled the plug on the Memorial Day weekend event for the second year in a row. Though it may not be entirely shocking, seeing that epidemiologists predict we may not see live music until 2022 , it still stings like a motherfucker.Organizers took to social media on Wednesday to announce the festival's postponement and their plans to secure future dates and ticketing options, some of which may be detailed in an announcement as early as next month.“We have been looking forward to reuniting with all of you on Memorial Day weekend,” a social media post reads. “But the ongoing pandemic and state regulations have led us to the painful realization that our beloved Movement Festival will not happen in May 2021.”Last year's event was postponed to mid-September, but that was eventually rescheduled to 2021 as coronavirus cases continued to spread.Organizers kept techno heads satiated in 2020 by offering virtual festivals, live sets, and artist interviews via Paxahau's Twitch channel Last year, organizers stated that all tickets and passes purchased for Movement 2020 will be honored for Movement's 2021 festivities. The 2020 press release stressed that refundsbe made available to those who are unable to attend rescheduled dates, but asked ticket holders to consider the importance of their financial impact to maintaining the integrity and success of the festival.“Big thanks to those who have held onto their tickets, your unwavering support will not go unnoticed,” Wednesday's announcement reads. “We promise we will always look out for your safety and will work to bring you the greatest experience possible when we can all gather again in Techno City.”Read the full statement below and visit Movement.us for updates on the festival and virtual events.