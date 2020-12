You can now play 'Record Packer,' an old-school video game designed by Detroit techno DJ Omar S

Red Bull Arts Detroit

With Record Packer, Omar S draws attention to the unseen logistics crucial to running a successful independent label — the laborious reality of packing and shipping records. Players must pack and tape boxes before moving them onto a pallet for shipping. If the player over-tapes the box or takes too long to finish packing more t han twice, their turn ends and they must start over. Set within an expanded FXHE warehouse, the game serves as the third and final interpretation of the Conant Gardens Party Store within Red Bull Arts Detroit’s exhibition.

Detroit techno DJ Omar S released new music while also showing his love for old-school arcade games.You can listen to new tracks by the DJ in, an 8-bit-style video game released Thursday as part, a multimedia exhibition now on display at Red Bull Arts Detroit.Based on, a 1983 game sponsored by Budweiser where you play as a bartender serving drinks to customers, inyou play as Omar S, packing and shipping records while running his label, FXHE.According to Red Bull Arts Detroit:You can play the game online here . For that truly classic arcade feel, you also play the game in a custom cabinet at the exhibition at Red Bull Arts Detroit in Eastern Market.The soundtrack will also be released as limited-edition 7-inch and 12-inch vinyl records on Friday, Dec. 18.is on view at Red Bull Arts Detroit through Dec. 20. The exhibition is an ode to Omar S's family's store, which is now the headquarters of FXHE Records.