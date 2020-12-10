See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Thursday, December 10, 2020

You can now play 'Record Packer,' an old-school video game designed by Detroit techno DJ Omar S

Posted By on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 12:01 PM

RED BULL ARTS DETROIT
  • Red Bull Arts Detroit

Detroit techno DJ Omar S released new music while also showing his love for old-school arcade games.

You can listen to new tracks by the DJ in Record Packer, an 8-bit-style video game released Thursday as part Omar S: Conant Gardens Party Store, a multimedia exhibition now on display at Red Bull Arts Detroit.

Based on Tapper, a 1983 game sponsored by Budweiser where you play as a bartender serving drinks to customers, in Record Packer you play as Omar S, packing and shipping records while running his label, FXHE.

According to Red Bull Arts Detroit:

With Record Packer, Omar S draws attention to the unseen logistics crucial to running a successful independent label — the laborious reality of packing and shipping records. Players must pack and tape boxes before moving them onto a pallet for shipping. If the player over-tapes the box or takes too long to finish packing more than twice, their turn ends and they must start over. Set within an expanded FXHE warehouse, the game serves as the third and final interpretation of the Conant Gardens Party Store within Red Bull Arts Detroit’s exhibition.

You can play the game online here. For that truly classic arcade feel, you also play the game in a custom cabinet at the exhibition at Red Bull Arts Detroit in Eastern Market.

The soundtrack will also be released as limited-edition 7-inch and 12-inch vinyl records on Friday, Dec. 18.

Omar S: Conant Gardens Party Store is on view at Red Bull Arts Detroit through Dec. 20. The exhibition is an ode to Omar S's family's store, which is now the headquarters of FXHE Records.

