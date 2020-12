Detroit's Marble Bar releases dance comp to benefit out-of-work bar staff

click to enlarge Courtesy of Marble Bar

The phrase “dance like no one's watching” hits much differently when in fact, due to the pandemic, we have been forced to dance at home, alone, and in our “good” sweatpants since March. But Detroit's Marble Bar is perhaps feeling the sting of an empty dancefloor the hardest, which is why they've come up with a solution to satiate our dance desires — and give their employees, who have been out of work for nearly nine months, some much-needed support.Welcome Marble Wax2Max — Marble Bar's newly launched record label, which is making its debut with an artist compilation appropriately titledThe 33-track digital album includes a mix of international artists and many “hometown Detroit heroes” with “global reputations” like Andrés, DJ Minx, Terrence Dixon, Ellen Allien, Juju & Jordash, Delano Smith, Move D, Anja Schneider, Norm Talley, Afriqua, and others. Each of the artists selected for the album has performed at Marble Bar and personally donated their music to the compilation to support the club's employees.“The club is eternally grateful for this support and sign of good faith that we will one day commune again to dance our asses off together,” the club says in a press release.is available for pre-order on Bandcamp for $15. The album drops on Friday, Dec. 11.