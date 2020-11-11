See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Omar S is throwing a party at Ford-Wyoming Drive-In with a DJ set, movie screening, and vintage car show

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge Omar S. - MAXWELL SCHIANO
  • Maxwell Schiano
  • Omar S.

We're kind of surprised that during the coronavirus pandemic, drive-in concerts never really took off here. Not only are we both a music city and the Motor City, but we also have a 70-year-old gem of a drive in theater with the Ford Wyoming Drive-In.

Well, DJ Omar S is putting it all together for a special live performance this weekend.



On Sunday, he'll perform a live DJ set at Ford-Wyoming before a screening of Brewster's Millions, a 1985 film in which Richard Pryor plays an heir who has 30 days to spend $30 million. Taking the Motor City theme even further, there will also be a vintage car show.

DJ set starts at 7:30 p.m. and film starts at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15; Ford-Wyoming Drive-In is located at 10400 Ford Rd., Dearborn; win.gs/omarsdrivein; Tickets are $5 per car and also get you a raffle ticket for a prize pack from Omar S's label, FXHE. The first 10 cars get will also get a voucher for a free large popcorn.

Social distancing will be enforced and mask use is mandatory while using restrooms or buying concessions.

The evening is part of Omar S: Conant Gardens Party Store, an exhibition with Red Bull Arts Detroit that celebrates the store his family owned since the 1950s and is now the headquarters to FXHE. The exhibition includes a pop-up life-size replica of the store at the Red Bull Arts gallery in Detroit's Eastern Market, a retro-styled mobile phone video game called Record Packer, and more.

From 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, you can enjoy live music and buy merch at the pop-up.

Red Bull Arts Detroit is located at 1551 Winder St., Detroit. Entry is free but space is limited; you can register at eventbrite.com.

Tags: , , , , , ,

