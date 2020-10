Detroit techno DJ Omar S launches virtual 'Party Store' exhibition with livestream set, video game, and more

click to enlarge Courtesy of Red Bull Arts

Detroit techno DJ Omar S has partnered with Red Bull Arts for a multimedia exhibition that celebrates the artist's life, centered around the Conant Gardens store his family owned since the 1950s and is now the headquarters to the artist's FXHE record label.Originally intended to be a physical exhibition,includes a pop-up life-size replica of the store at the Red Bull Arts gallery in Detroit's Eastern Market, a retro-styled mobile phone video game called, and more.The exhibition kicks off with a livestream DJ set by Omar S from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.Omar S will also perform a live set at Red Bull Arts from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, where he'll drop exclusive merch for purchase. Additional pop-up events will also be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 19.will be available for download the first week of December, and will even be made into a custom-created arcade cabinet at Red Bull Arts Detroit.For a fully Detroit multimedia experience, Omar S will even host a drive-in screeningat Ford Wyoming Drive-In, where he'll show off a classic car collection and perform a drive-in DJ set. That's from 7:30-10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.More information, including a full schedule, is available at redbullarts.com