City Slang

Friday, September 18, 2020

Detroit Historical Museum to celebrate 20 years of electronic music festivals with new photography exhibit

Posted By on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge DOUG WOJCIECHOWSKI
  • Doug Wojciechowski

Remember festivals? People? Leaving the house?

To satiate our electronic music FOMO and celebrate what would have been the 20th anniversary of Detroit's famed Movement Electronic Music Festival (formerly DEMF), the Detroit Historical Museum will display photographs spanning each year of the city's festival history.



Movement, which draws an estimated 25,000 each day during its standing Memorial Day weekend slot, was postponed until September before organizers officially canceled its 2020 iteration due to the coronavirus.

The exhibition 2000/2020: Celebrating 20 Years of the Electronic Music Festival in Detroit will open in the Robert and Mary Ann Bury Community Gallery starting Saturday, Sep. 26, and will remain on display until spring 2021. Per a press release, the exhibit will also be offered online for those unable to attend, as well as for international electronic music fans.

Detroit Historical Society chief exhibitions and enrichment officer Tracy Irwin worked alongside guest curators Rita Sayegh and Tim Price to capture a full 360-degree fan/performer experience through framed photographs and a growing collection of photos provided by festival-goers throughout the years. 

“We really wanted to tell this story from the point of view of the people who make Detroit’s festivals so dynamic,” Irwin said in a press release. “From fan photos to a display that gives visitors a backstage view of the action, this exhibit is going to be a lot of fun for anyone who loves the music or the festival.”

The exhibit's opening reception also coincides with the museum's Lunchtime Techno series launch, which will take place each Saturday through Oct. 10. The kick-off to the series will feature DJ John Collins, as well as food via Guerilla Foods, Cold Truth Soft Serve, and a pop-up record shop hosted by People's Records.

F0r more information on the exhibit and how to submit fan festival photos to be featured, visit detroithistorical.org.

  • 2000/2020: Celebrating 20 Years of the Electronic Music Festival in Detroit @ Detroit Historical Museum

    • Mondays-Sundays. Continues through May 24 $10

