Thursday, July 2, 2020

Detroit's Movement festival officially canceled for 2020, promises to return in 2021

Thursday, July 2, 2020

click to enlarge Movement Music Festival. - STEPHEN BONDIO
  • Stephen Bondio
  • Movement Music Festival.

It was a long time coming, but now it's official: Paxahau, producers of Detroit's annual Movement electronic music festival, have called the 2020 event off.

The festival has been held Memorial Day weekend since 2000. This year, Paxahau postponed the event until Sept. 11-13 to see if the coronavirus crisis would resolve by then. Unfortunately, it has not, with many states, including Michigan, seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

In a statement, Paxahau said "it’s become painfully obvious that this year’s Movement Festival must be rescheduled to 2021." They also promised a number of artists originally slated to play at this year's fest will return next year.

You can read the full statement below:

A message from Movement Festival

Well, here we are again.

Movement family, we would love nothing more than to be with you in Hart Plaza this September. However, during ongoing discussions with our team and City officials, it’s become painfully obvious that this year’s Movement Festival must be rescheduled to 2021. Obviously, this is not the situation that any of us had hoped for, but the health and safety of everyone involved remains our ultimate concern.

Now for some positive news. We are excited to announce the Movement 2021 lineup teaser way in advance, featuring ANNA, Carl Craig, DJ Minx, Goldie b2b LTJ Bukem with DRS, Kash Doll, Maceo Plex, MK, Richie Hawtin, SAMA’, Seth Troxler, Testpilot and TOKiMONSTA. Stay tuned for more names to be announced in the coming months!

All current tickets are valid for Movement’s next edition, May 29-31, 2021. If you have already purchased tickets you do not need to take any further action.

3-Day and 1-Day passes are on sale now at movement.us
Secure your 3-Day GA or VIP pass for as low as $30 down

Refunds will be arranged for those who are unable to attend the next edition of Movement. All current ticket holders will be notified by Friday, July 10 on how to proceed with refund requests.

If your life has ever been inspired by Movement, now is the time we must rally together to survive this crisis and come out the other side. Treasure your tickets. Your commitment enables us to produce the next festival.

The live music industry is in a great Pause and we look forward to pressing Play again as soon as it is safe. In the meantime, we urge everyone to please follow the health guidelines and respect one another.

-Movement Team

Here's looking to a hopefully coronavirus-less 2021.

