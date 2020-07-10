Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Friday, July 10, 2020

City Slang

Detroit's Charivari electronic music festival switches to online format due to coronavirus

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 1:52 PM

click to enlarge DONTAE ROCKYMORE
  • Dontae Rockymore

Detroit's other electronic music festival, Charivari, has now switched to a digital format, following other local fests that have pulled the plug due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The festival, now in its seventh year, was originally set for July 31 through Aug. 2 at Riverside Extension Park. But organizers announced on Friday that the festival will now be online-only this year, with livestreamed sets from techno and house artists like Juan Atkins, Eddie Fowlkes, DJ Minx, and more.



The festival will also include four days of free educational programming, including tutorials and classes from DJs presented by Spin, Inc. More information is available at charivaridetroit.com.

Detroit's Concert of Colors, now moved to October, has also switched to a broadcast-only format, as has Jazz Fest, which is still scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

Detroit's larger electronic music festival, Movement, was postponed from its traditional Memorial Day weekend slot for a tentative rescheduled date in September, but that was recently canceled as it has become clear that the coronavirus isn't going away anytime soon.

