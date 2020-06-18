Triggered Ted Nugent misses the point by calling for Obama statue to be taken down

click to enlarge
Shut the fuck up, Ted.
Incredibly, but long overdue, much of the world has recently turned its eyes to a global Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality, systemic racism, and patriarchy. For weeks, and despite a deadly pandemic, millions of people have been marching in the streets, toppling racist monuments, and pressuring corporations to stand with social justice — and the movement seems to finally be gaining traction in a way that previous movements had not.
Someone who is not on board is local asshat Ted Nugent, however, who, as usual, doesn't seem to have a clue.
Instead of self-reflecting on his own use of Confederate flag imagery
or his own possible racist attitudes, the Motor City Madman is engaging in some deeply misguided whataboutism, writing in a Facebook post that he thinks a statue of Barack Obama and his daughter Malia should be removed.
"This offends me and I'm sure I speak for millions," he wrote on Thursday. "Can we tear this shit down?"
We think the Nuge should think about why the sight of a successful Black man offends him so much. And anyway, the tearing down of racist and problematic monuments isn't about people being offended — it's about rethinking what it says about our culture that we continue to glorify these things.
Plus, if merely being perceived as "offensive" was enough of a reason to tear shit down, the Motor City Madman would have no career — that's his whole thing.
