Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Triggered Ted Nugent misses the point by calling for Obama statue to be taken down

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 3:07 PM

click to enlarge Shut the fuck up, Ted. - DOUG JAMES / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Doug James / Shutterstock.com
  • Shut the fuck up, Ted.

Incredibly, but long overdue, much of the world has recently turned its eyes to a global Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality, systemic racism, and patriarchy. For weeks, and despite a deadly pandemic, millions of people have been marching in the streets, toppling racist monuments, and pressuring corporations to stand with social justice — and the movement seems to finally be gaining traction in a way that previous movements had not.

Someone who is not on board is local asshat Ted Nugent, however, who, as usual, doesn't seem to have a clue.



Instead of self-reflecting on his own use of Confederate flag imagery or his own possible racist attitudes, the Motor City Madman is engaging in some deeply misguided whataboutism, writing in a Facebook post that he thinks a statue of Barack Obama and his daughter Malia should be removed.

"This offends me and I'm sure I speak for millions," he wrote on Thursday. "Can we tear this shit down?"

We think the Nuge should think about why the sight of a successful Black man offends him so much. And anyway, the tearing down of racist and problematic monuments isn't about people being offended — it's about rethinking what it says about our culture that we continue to glorify these things.

Plus, if merely being perceived as "offensive" was enough of a reason to tear shit down, the Motor City Madman would have no career — that's his whole thing.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More City Slang »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. 'Creem' rock magazine doc gets wide release date, new trailer Read More

  2. #Resistance leaders Insane Clown Posse brought back their anti-Confederate flag T-shirts Read More

  3. Michigan man goes viral after telling Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello to stay out of politics Read More

  4. Ghostly International joins Secretly Read More

  5. You can catch a Garth Brooks concert at a metro Detroit drive-in... for $100 a car Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation