Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Ghostly International joins Secretly

Two indie music groups named after adverbs are joining forces.

Ann Arbor-founded Ghostly International announced a partnership with Secretly on Wednesday. Under the new deal, Ghostly International and publisher Ghostly Songs are now Secretly affiliates, and Ghostly International founder Sam Valenti IV will become a managing partner of Secretly.



The deal finalizes a partnership that started in 2013.

"Since Secretly started distributing Ghostly International in 2013, it's been a dream to work alongside an ethical and creative family of labels, not to mention our most productive phase as a label," Valenti said in a statement. "It has given us the confidence to keep building."

Secretly was founded in 1996 and includes indie labels like Jagjaguwar, Dead Oceans and Secretly Canadian, and has worked with artists like Bon Iver, Mitski, Whitney, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, Slowdive, Tig Notaro, and Sharon Van Etten, among others.

Ghostly was founded by Valenti in 1999 and has worked with artists inspired by Detroit techno, like Matthew Dear, Tycho, Gold Panda, ADULT, Com Truise, Shigeto, and more.

You can learn more about the new partnership here.
