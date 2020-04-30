Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 30, 2020

City Slang

Uh, Eminem faced off with a home intruder earlier this month, TMZ reports

Posted By on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge Eminem, right, faced Matthew Hughes when he broke into his Detroit home earlier this month. - KATHY HUTCHINS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM, MACOMB COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
  • Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com, Macomb County Sheriff Department
  • Eminem, right, faced Matthew Hughes when he broke into his Detroit home earlier this month.

In an event that could absolutely inspire an existential follow-up to 2017's “Walk on Water,” Detroit “Rap God” Eminem found himself face to face with a home intruder earlier this month when a stan broke into Em's Clinton Township estate.

According to a TMZ report, Matthew David Hughs, 26, snuck past Eminem's security around 4 a.m. and entered the home by throwing a stone through the kitchen window.



Eminem, who reportedly woke up when the alarm went off, found Hughes standing in his living room before being taken down by security. Police were called to the scene and booked Hughes on April 6, and he remains in custody at Macomb County Jail with a $50,000 bond. He's being held on two felony charges, first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building.

There is no evidence to support that Hughes was trying to steal anything from the home, TMZ says.

This month, the 47-year-old rapper has been active in helping metro Detroit frontline workers by sending 400 meals to local hospitals and is currently raffling off a pair of Jordan 4 Retro shoes, from his limited edition Carhartt x Eminem collection, on StockX to raise funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

In a recent interview with Sway Calloway, Em said coronavirus isolation hasn't changed his life much, claiming he has felt “quarantined by fame” for years.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Paxahau to stream marathon of Movement sets by late Detroit DJ Mike Huckaby Read More

  2. Detroit techno pioneer Mike Huckaby dies at 54 from complications from a stroke and COVID-19 Read More

  3. Diddy scolds Lizzo during star-studded Easter dance-a-thon for not keeping it family-friendly — fans call bullshit Read More

  4. The Gathering of the Juggalos has officially been postponed due to coronavirus Read More

  5. Detroit techno legend Kevin Saunderson is recovering from COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation