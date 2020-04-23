Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

City Slang

Thursday, April 23, 2020

City Slang

The Gathering of the Juggalos has officially been postponed due to coronavirus

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge JOSH JUSTICE
  • Josh Justice

Now would be the time to let out a guttural and sorrowful “Whoop Whoop!” as this year's Gathering of the Juggalos has officially been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Down with the clown, indeed.

The annual Psychopathic Records-hosted event, dubbed “the biggest family reunion on the planet,” was slated to take place Aug. 5-8 in Garrettsville, Ohio at the Nelson Ledges Quarry Park, where thousands of Juggalos gather in face paint, sporting hatchetman apparel, joyfully submitting themselves to sticky Faygo soda showers.

Insane Clown Posse took to Twitter Wednesday night to detail their decision to postpone the 21st celebration, which will now take place in 2021, ensuring next year's event will be “stronger, bigger, and better than ever.”

“With tens of thousands of deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we can't possibly in good conscience even consider trying to put on a gathering during these difficult times,” ICP's cancellation statement reads. “The bottom line is simply that we refuse to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times. In closing, we want everyone to heed the words of Fred Fury and Flip the Rat: Be Safe: Watch your step and take it easy. You can't replace what you mean to our team. Without you, tell me where the fuck we'd be?”



In addition to serving as a massive family reunion for Juggalos and enthusiasts, GOTJ events host a wide array of performances from Juggalo horrorcore royalty like ICP and Esham. Last year, however, the event saw appearances by Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, comedian Gilbert Gottfried, Morris Day and the Time, and Mac Sabbath (a McDonald's-themed Black Sabbath cover band).

Last month, ICP's Shaggy 2 Dope posted an Instagram video during which he provided medically unproven advice as to how to strengthen your immune system and defeat coronavirus: eat dirt snow.

“God made dirt, dirt don't hurt, take out the rocks and then it'll build up your immune system,” Shaggy says in the Instagram clip before consuming “good old fashioned” dirt snow. “That's how you beat the fucking system.”



