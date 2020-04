Alice Cooper will participate in this year's livestreamed Detroit Music Awards

The 29th Annual Detroit Music Awards will continue, coronavirus be damned, this year switching to a livestream-only event.Some of the initial special guests announced include shock rocker Alice Cooper, who will present an award and be featured in a special video, along with former Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson.Other video performances include those from the Velvelettes, the Muggs, Gangster Fun, Audio:Birds, Dude, James Simonson Realities, and Audra Kubat.The awards ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. It was originally supposed to be held at the Fillmore but switched to an online-only format due to the coronavirus pandemic.This year's presentation can be streamed at detroitmusicawards.net

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.