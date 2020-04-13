Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Monday, April 13, 2020

Alice Cooper will participate in this year's livestreamed Detroit Music Awards

Posted By on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 5:11 PM

click to enlarge ATOM SPLITER PR
  • Atom Spliter PR
The 29th Annual Detroit Music Awards will continue, coronavirus be damned, this year switching to a livestream-only event.

Some of the initial special guests announced include shock rocker Alice Cooper, who will present an award and be featured in a special video, along with former Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson.

Other video performances include those from the Velvelettes, the Muggs, Gangster Fun, Audio:Birds, Dude, James Simonson Realities, and Audra Kubat.

The awards ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. It was originally supposed to be held at the Fillmore but switched to an online-only format due to the coronavirus pandemic.



This year's presentation can be streamed at detroitmusicawards.net.

Tags: , , , ,

