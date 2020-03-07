City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 6, 2020

City Slang

Welcome to the new generation of blues — Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram to perform in Ferndale

Staff Pick

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge RORY DOYLE
  • Rory Doyle

At 21 years old, most of us were likely doing the following: jerking off, playing video games, skipping out on work and college classes that had nothing to do with our major so that we could jerk off and play video games, crafting bongs out of pop bottles, and making out in cars and dorms, with the occasional dropping of ecstasy at our roommate’s “gig.” A child guitar prodigy turned Grammy-nominated blues artist we were not.

But 21-year-old Mississippi native Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is. Ingram received his first Grammy nomination this year for his debut record, the Delta blues-heavy Kingfish, which features Buddy friggin' Guy on “Fresh Out.” Like, who does that? Last month, Ingram released his own raw rendition of the Michael “Iron Man” Burks track “Empty Promises,” on which Ingram flexes his penchant for tight solo work and soulful vocals. Pass the N64 controller and the apple bong, would ya?

Event begins at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at the Magic Bag; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com. Tickets are $22-$25.


We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Christone Kingfish Ingram @ Magic Bag

    • Wed., March 11, 8 p.m. $22
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Wu-Tang Clan add second Detroit show due to popular demand Read More

  2. Get a megadose of jazz from Detroit royalty Joan Belgrave at Cliff Bell's Read More

  3. Dance in the dark with metro Detroit bands paying tribute to Bruce Springsteen at PJ's Lager House Read More

  4. Frances Ma of Detroit band Don’t has anxiety, but not about their debut record, ‘Lightning Slow’ Read More

  5. The camaraderie of the Codgers and the importance of ‘place’ Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...