Welcome to the new generation of blues — Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram to perform in Ferndale

At 21 years old, most of us were likely doing the following: jerking off, playing video games, skipping out on work and college classes that had nothing to do with our major so that we could jerk off and play video games, crafting bongs out of pop bottles, and making out in cars and dorms, with the occasional dropping of ecstasy at our roommate’s “gig.” A child guitar prodigy turned Grammy-nominated blues artist we were not.
But 21-year-old Mississippi native Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is. Ingram received his first Grammy nomination this year for his debut record, the Delta blues-heavy Kingfish, which features Buddy friggin' Guy on “Fresh Out.” Like, who does that? Last month, Ingram released his own raw rendition of the Michael “Iron Man” Burks track “Empty Promises,” on which Ingram flexes his penchant for tight solo work and soulful vocals. Pass the N64 controller and the apple bong, would ya?
Event begins at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at the Magic Bag; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1991; themagicbag.com. Tickets are $22-$25.
