Monday, March 2, 2020

Detroit rapper Boldy James inks deal with Griselda Records

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge Alchemist and Boldy James. - SCREENGRAB / YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab / YouTube
  • Alchemist and Boldy James.

Detroit rapper Boldy James is joining forces with Griselda.

Griselda burned up the charts with their most recent release, What Would Chinegun Do? The Buffalo, New York trio is comprised of Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher, who all hail from Buffalo, N.Y.

Signed to Shady Records, Griselda’s style of raw street rap over stripped down beats has made them an industry sensation.



During their recent sold-out Detroit stop at St. Andrews Hall on Feb. 24, Westside Gunn announced that Boldy James would be joining their label.

The announcement was confirmed to Metro Times by Chace Johnson, one-half of Griselda’s management team, Agency 78.


Boldy James signed to Mass Appeal Records, which is owned in part by Nas, in 2014. However, the label never seemed quite able to position him for success. Just last month, James independently teamed up with legendary producer Alchemist for a new project called The Price of Tea in China.

The similarities between Buffalo and Detroit go far beyond proximity to Canada and climate. The grimy rhyme scene of both cities has resulted in a loose cooperative exchange. Griselda is also featured on three separate songs on the new Royce da 5'9'' project, The Allegory.

In 2017, Eminem referred to the relationship between Buffalo and Detroit as one of “long-lost cousins,” on the single, “MachineGun Black.”

While the new Boldy James project doesn’t have a title or release date yet, he is currently the opening act on the What Would Chinegun Do tour which is in its final week.


City Slang

