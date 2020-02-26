Sturgill Simpson brings sound and fury to Detroit's Masonic Temple after spilling the tea about his record label

click to enlarge Reto Sterchi

Here atwe admittedly gloss over most country acts unless it’s, say, Willie, Shania, or literally any combination of the Dixie Chicks. However, thanks to last year’s rock ’n’ roll-steeped, Sturgill Simpson is officially an exception to our rock ’n’ rule.If we’re being honest, we lowkey caught some feels from the Kentucky-bred singer-songwriter’s 2016 epic, which earned him a Grammy for best country album . The 38-year-old artist also recently denounced his record label, Elektra Records. In an interview with, Sturgill said “I’m not going to give them anything ever again, so I guess I’m done,” later suggesting that making a record “they can't market” might be the key to getting out of a contract.“Then you get them to spend a million bucks on an animation film and refuse to promote it, and leave them holding this giant un-recouped debt.”Simpson, clearly an authority-hating badass, is also an actor and can be seen in the upcoming violence-heavy political satire flick, where he plays a character named Kid Rock, who is, from our understanding, not at all inspired by the disgraced metro Detroit rap-rocker Kid Rock. However, it’s pretty damn funny if you consider the film is about some liberal elitists who go after MAGA-loving middle America. Sounds like some good fodder for a country tune, if you ask us. (Fun fact: Hazel Park’s own Bobby Emmett, who produced Sturgill’s last two albums, is on keys.)



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.