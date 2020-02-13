City Slang

Thursday, February 13, 2020

City Slang

Detroit Symphony Orchestra to team with Wu-Tang Clan for a special concert

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge Wu-Tang Clan. - JAMES JEFFREY TAYLOR, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • James Jeffrey Taylor, Shutterstock
  • Wu-Tang Clan.

Wu-Tang Clan, famously, ain't nuthin ta fuck wit... unless you are the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, that is. The beloved rap group will partner with the DSO at Orchestra Hall for a unique collaboration that combines hip-hop, the orchestra, and film.

On Saturday, March 21, Wu-Tang and the DSO will score a screening of the 1978 Hong Kong kung fu film The 36th Chamber of Shaolin by performing Wu-Tang's debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) in its entirety.

“This collaboration with the DSO is a great example of the bandwidth that hip-hop has and how its community stretches across the landscape of music,” Wu-Tang Clan's RZA said in a statement. “Wu-Tang Clan has always made our music cinematic, and operatic in context of production and lyricism. The opportunity to elevate our sound with the sonic backdrop of an orchestra like the DSO is historic and monumental. We are grateful that the team at Quicken Loans Community Fund has invested in this unique artistic expression of the cross-genre production.”

“This unique partnership demonstrates what’s possible when an organization’s vision, world-class artists, and community support align,” Chris Harrington, the DSO’s managing director and curator, said in a statement. “The DSO strives to create spaces and performances where all people can experience their world through music.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. at dso.org, by calling 313-576-5111, or at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center Box Office, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. Tickets start at $60.

The program will be conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez of the Nashville Symphony. Proceeds from this event will benefit the DSO’s educational and artistic programs.


City Slang

