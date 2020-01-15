Cybotron, the original Detroit techno act, is returning with a new album and tour

click to enlarge
-
Jeremy Deputat / Red Bull Content Pool
-
Juan Atkins.
Cybotron — the groundbreaking electronic music group formed by Juan Atkins and Richard Davis in 1980 — is reportedly at work on a new studio album and audiovisual world tour set for 2020. According to DJ Mag
, Atkins is in the studio collaborating with former Kraftwerk drummer Wolfgang Flür on the record. It's the first Cybotron release since 1995's Cyber Ghetto
.
Cybotron's dystopian 1981 single "Alleys of Your Mind" is believed to be the first-ever Detroit techno record
(with A Number of Names' "Sharevari" a close second). The group pioneered a bleak yet danceable sound that they further explored on 1983's Enter
. Their track "Clear" was later sampled in Missy Elliott's "Lose Control."
Cybotron was set to headline a revived Detroit Electronic Music Festival
in 2014, but that show never materialized as the festival was eventually scrapped, which festival organizers blamed on QLine construction
. The group played its first-ever live show in London last year, followed by a short world tour which excluded a Detroit date.
You can watch a trailer for the upcoming tour below.
