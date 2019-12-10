City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

City Slang

Guys, Nick Cannon is still alive, despite Eminem's potential wrath

Posted By on Tue, Dec 10, 2019 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge Nick Cannon and the Thanos of rap. - DENIS MAKARENKO AND JSTONE / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Denis Makarenko and JStone / Shutterstock.com
  • Nick Cannon and the Thanos of rap.


Sometime between late Monday night and Tuesday morning, someone edited comedian, rapper, and Wild 'N Out host Nick Cannon's Wikipedia page to say the 39-year-old had died in Detroit. 

click to enlarge Not dead, just slayed. - SCREENGRAB
  • Screengrab
  • Not dead, just slayed.
Cannon's page has since been edited back, as Mariah Carey's ex-husband is not physically dead, just dead in the eyes of Eminem stans, who have launched the hashtag #RIPNickCannon into the trending stratosphere after Cannon hurled a diss track at Em Monday night.

On “The Invitation,” Cannon reignited an old beef with the Detroit rapper, which, wait for it, was a response to an even older beef stemming from a decade-old rumor that Em and Carey hooked up, which served as fuel for Eminem's 2009 song “The Warning.” No, really, the whole song is about Cannon and Mariah.



Anyway, last week, Fat Joe and Dre dropped their collaboration featuring Mary J. Blige and Em, “Lord Above,” which finds the Detroit rapper claiming that Carey basically neutered Cannon and calls the “All I Want for Christmas” diva a nutjob.

Cannon's track is aimed at one person and one person only, as it opens with rapper Suge Night explicitly calling Eminem a bitch before Cannon and company take jabs at Em's ex-wive Kim and daughter Hailie, as well as take a weak and highly homophobic shot at Em's lifestyle, rapping, “I heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin' a cock.” The track later goes on to defend ex-wife Carey, “My baby mama killed you off a decade ago, You're still crying about it bitch, now who really the ho?”

Not one to stay quiet, Em responded all too calmly on Twitter.


And a half an hour later, jokingly demanded an apology from “Nicholas.”


It didn't take long for Twitter to weigh in, declaring Em — who has yet to issue a formal diss track to the diss track in response to the diss... OK — this is exhausting, but someone has referred to Eminem as the “Thanos of rap,” and that is very good content.



In response, The Masked Singer host has been taunting Em with an offer to partake in a rap battle on Wild 'N Out.


Even rapper 50 Cent took to his Instagram to defend Em and warn Cannon, calling the comedian's track trash and threatening to kick his ass.

“I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM,” 50 said in a caption of a photo of Eminem. “He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherfucker come close to beating him, man. hey, Nick, that shit was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!”

Regardless of how this shakes out, Cannon might want to borrow one of The Masked Singer costumes for a bit and sit this one out.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit's Lizzo gets cheeky at LA Lakers game — and people feel some type of way Read More

  2. Tame Impala plots return to Detroit next spring in support of new record Read More

  3. R. Kelly illegally married Aaliyah by bribing government employee, according to new charges Read More

  4. How rapper B Free scored a gig performing for the Detroit Pistons Read More

  5. Detroit's Teener heads to Third Man Records for new 7-inch release Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Drink
FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Best of Detroit
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
More...