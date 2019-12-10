Guys, Nick Cannon is still alive, despite Eminem's potential wrath

Sometime between late Monday night and Tuesday morning, someone edited comedian, rapper, and Wild 'N Out host Nick Cannon's Wikipedia page to say the 39-year-old had died in Detroit.
U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.🤡— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019
I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous!— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019
#ripnickcannon is trending and people think he died. but turns is that this coward mentioned Eminem family and we all know what happen when someone make this shit— ana (@explicitxselena) December 10, 2019
pic.twitter.com/9YL99Zf4DZ
yo twitter just gave me a heart attack with #ripnickcannon trending...ain't nothing wrong with him, he's just an idiot for going after Eminem lmao— 🌪 (@ryanfcrew) December 10, 2019
When Eminem called Nick Cannon, “Nicholas,” I felt that. #RIPNickCannon pic.twitter.com/zLKl5cPUMS— Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) December 10, 2019
Woke up thinking Nick Cannon died.— Dibble (@__Dibble__) December 10, 2019
After 7 seconds of research it turns out he in fact is a dead man. #ripnickcannon pic.twitter.com/XyStKxB3SK
Bruh Eminem could literally respond with this Spanish version and it would still be better than nick’s “diss” lmaoo #ripnickcannon Eres una rata! pic.twitter.com/NkGv7x8DQV— 🐠r (@frosted_fish) December 10, 2019
Nick Cannon dropping his Eminem diss:— Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) December 10, 2019
The first 5 seconds of Eminem’s Nick Cannon diss: #ripnickcannon pic.twitter.com/6PLZAxdsTt
i laughed #ripnickcannon pic.twitter.com/s75oYCfzGj— Scott Herlihy (@________scott) December 10, 2019
Nick cannon assembled the nigga from wild n out and all that to take on the rap thanos #ripnickcannon pic.twitter.com/BiC988DSzq— Junebugg F Baby (@junebugg_baby) December 10, 2019
