Metro Detroit rock mainstay Pat Smillie releases first record in a decade at Token Lounge

click to enlarge Courtesy of Pat Smillie

Now with Bob Seger retiring from the road , it’s up to some other Motor City artists to keep the soulful multi-faceted rock flame a-burnin’. Leave it to longtime performer Pat Smillie, who will return with his first record in a decade,, to do some heavy local lifting. The six-song record has hints of Motown, with Joe Cocker-inspired vocal moments and a pinch of Chuck Berry-style guitar. While Smillie can be seen regularly playing with Jim McCarty and local legend Dennis Coffey, his latest step into the solo spotlight proves he can hang with the big dogs. For proof, his single “Boulder City Breakdown” finds the Detroit native digging his heels into some Rolling Stones “It’s Only Rock ’N’ Roll (But I Like It)” energy.