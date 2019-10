click to enlarge JStone / Shutterstock.com

The sun has yet to go down on Elton John's massive three-year farewell tour, which kicked off last year.It was announced Wednesday that the 72-year-old rocket man's final trek, dubbed the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour would revisit Detroit's Little Caesars Arena for a pair of dates next year on May 1 and 2. John and what Rolling Stone has called the “most bombastic, elaborate, high-tech arena show he’s ever attempted,” came through LCA last October for two sold-out, hit-packed performances.This year saw the release of, the “Bennie and the Jets” -singer approved biopic. John's autobiography, titled Me , will hit shelves on Oct. 15.Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com

