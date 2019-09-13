City Slang

Friday, September 13, 2019

City Slang

Japan's Babymetal is the metal-pop girl group of our nightmares — and it's coming to the Fillmore

Staff Pick

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab/YouTube

This is not a drill. An all-girl metal band from Japan exists. They are called Babymetal, and they are here to save us with pigtails, thigh-high stockings, and totally cute and demonic choreography.

Part glitch metal, part idol group — in other words, curated and manufactured Japanese talent — Babymetal formally hit the scene in 2012. Apparently none of the band’s three members, Su-metal, Moametal, or Yuimetal (who has since dropped out of the group) knew WTF metal was before assembling and even reportedly endured headaches from excessive headbanging during early rehearsals. Anyway, like any respectable metal band, Babymetal does not answer to the traditional Western god, but they also don’t spit goat’s blood in the name of satan. No, Babymetal is ruled by their master, a very cute fox god named Fox God, and their third record, Metal Galaxy is out next month.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Fillmore; 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-961-5451; thefillmoredetroit.com. Tickets are $49.50+.


