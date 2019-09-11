City Slang

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

City Slang

Munch's 'Life in Technicolor' is a bouncy, feel-good track

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 9:01 PM

click to enlarge Maher Hachem, aka Munch. - ZACH HAGY
  • Zach Hagy
  • Maher Hachem, aka Munch.

“Life in Technicolor” is a fresh feel-good song reminiscent of '90s Souls of Mischief musical vibes.
Maher Hachem, aka Munch.
Detroit rapper Munch globe-trots on 'The World Around Me'
By Sara Barron
City Slang
The melodic track features a bouncy bassline, high pitched keys, and a sprinkle of chimes. The hook sums up the lighthearted feel of the song: “I’m in love with date nights and conversation/ Spark another incense, light a new sensation.”

Munch describes himself as a, “Detroit native with California charisma” and that energy is thoroughly felt throughout this track.



