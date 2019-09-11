Munch's 'Life in Technicolor' is a bouncy, feel-good track

click to enlarge Zach Hagy

Maher Hachem, aka Munch.

“Life in Technicolor” is a fresh feel-good song reminiscent of '90s Souls of Mischief musical vibes.The melodic track features a bouncy bassline, high pitched keys, and a sprinkle of chimes. The hook sums up the lighthearted feel of the song: “I’m in love with date nights and conversation/ Spark another incense, light a new sensation.”Munch describes himself as a, “Detroit native with California charisma” and that energy is thoroughly felt throughout this track.