Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Munch's 'Life in Technicolor' is a bouncy, feel-good track
By Kahn Santori Davison
on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 9:01 PM
Zach Hagy
Maher Hachem, aka Munch.
“Life in Technicolor” is a fresh feel-good song reminiscent of '90s Souls of Mischief musical vibes.
The melodic track features a bouncy bassline, high pitched keys, and a sprinkle of chimes. The hook sums up the lighthearted feel of the song: “I’m in love with date nights and conversation/ Spark another incense, light a new sensation.”
Munch describes himself as a, “Detroit native with California charisma” and that energy is thoroughly felt throughout this track.
