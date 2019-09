Kid Rock, please go away after your 4-show run at DTE Energy Music Theatre

click to enlarge Clay Patrick McBride

Kid Rock claims to be many things.One minute he’s a rock ’n’ roll Jesus , another he’s a cowboy , an American badass , a proud redneck, and a theatrical contender for a seat in the U.S. Senate . But what he really is — a right-wing apologist , former champion of the Confederate flag transphobic shit-talker who, despite his homegrown claims of being “straight out of the trailer” grew up in a sprawling, 5,600-square-foot estate in Macomb County complete with an apple orchard and an indoor jacuzzi room — is a total bullshit artist… and that’s why people love him so.Robert “Kid Rock” Ritchie represents the bombast of Trump’s America and is the musical equivalent of a DUI with all the charm of a human cigarette. Good news, though: In the last year, both Kid’s childhood estatehis Detroit River digs have been put on the market, which might put some distance between Detroit and the country-rap-rocker who once had a sex tape leak of him enjoying a backstage blow-job from some groupies alongside Creed frontman Scott Stapp.

