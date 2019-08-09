City Slang

Friday, August 9, 2019

City Slang

Suprise! Kid Rock runs his trash mouth on Twitter, this time targets Taylor Swift

Posted By on Fri, Aug 9, 2019 at 5:53 PM

click to enlarge Kid Rock. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Kid Rock.

It doesn't take much to ruffle the plumage of hate-spewing metro Detroit-born rap rocker Kid Rock these days. In fact, his list of personal offenders is growing, many of whom are women, many of whom he attacks with crudeness and condescension.

Just look at his appearance on Fox & Friends last year, when he swigged whiskey on air and called liberal-leaning View co-host Joy Behar a “bitch.” (This move cost him his role as grand marshal of 2018's Nashville Christmas parade. He later apologized for the language, “not the sentiment.”)



His latest target? Fellow Nashvillian and pop superstar Taylor Swift.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a Democrat because she wants to be in movies... period,” Kid tweeted, adding, “and it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

Kid's misogynistic commentary follows the recent release of the trailer for the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, Cats, starring Swift as Bombalurina and Vogue's in-depth profile on the “Bad Blood” singer, released yesterday. Swift had been widely criticized before the 2018 midterm elections for keeping her political affiliation under wraps. Last year, the 29-year-old took to her Instagram to endorse Tennessee Democrats while putting Republican incumbent Marsha Blackburn on blast for her anti-LGBTQ policies. It was later reported that Tay-Tay encouraged an estimated 65,000 people to register to vote within 24 hours of her IG endorsement. 

Unlike Swift, Kid is no stranger to politics. Just last year Kid successfully dodged election violations for his fake political bid for U.S. Senate in 2017 because the Federal Election Commission deemed an investigation a waste of FEC resources. Last year also found Kid backing “pro-life” and “pro-Second Amendment” Michigan conservative John James for the same position he jokingly ran for.

Oh, he's also golfing pals with our racist president, Donald J. Trump.


Though Swift and Kid may find themselves on different ends of the political spectrum, they share both a geographical home base (take a look at Kid's Tennessee double-wide camouflage trailer) and a hunger for “HollyWeird.”

While Cats is shaping up to be Swift's most notable cinematic role to date, Kid will forever be remembered as Robby — the piece of shit antagonist in the 2001 David Spade comedy, Joe Dirt. Or, for the children, he plays a member of the band Kidney Rock in the animated feature Osmosis Jones.

If wanting to be in a movie makes you a doorknob-sucking Democrat, Kid might want to take a look in the mirror and “Shake It Off.”


