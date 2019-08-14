Detroit's Apropos brings upbeat retro-tinged R&B to Willis Show Bar

click to enlarge Tendo Lukwago

He croons, he raps, he’s Austin Dunsen, who performs as Apropos — and he might as well be Detroit’s response to John Legend and Bruno Mars, though with an undeniably retro radio-ready and up-tempo brand of pop that is all his own.



Last year, the Detroit singer released (Verse)atility, a collection that is indeed hella versatile and spotlights his ability to show a chameleon-like range without neglecting his penchant for infectious hooks. Apropos will be backed by Trey Priest on guitar, B-Whaye on keys, and drummer Nunthaless. The event will also offer food from Detroit pop-up Tempura and tunes from DJ Cove.







Doors open at 6 p.m., performances at 8 and 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15; 4156 Third Ave., Detroit; 313-788-7469; willisshowbar.com. Tickets are $5-$8.



