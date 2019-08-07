The Morrie celebrates new location with performance by Billy Joel saxophonist Mark Rivera

click to enlarge Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

“Scenes from an Italian Restaurant”? More like scenes from the Morrie's new Birmingham location, which will celebrate its soft opening with a performance by longstanding Billy Joel saxophonist, Mark Rivera.



In addition to performing alongside the piano man himself for more than three decades, Rivera has also served as Ringo Starr's music director and has shared stages with Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett, and Paul Simon, and has appeared on Peter Gabriel's So. And on Friday, Aug. 9, The Morrie will open its second location at 260 N. Woodward Ave. in Birmingham with the 66-year-old multi-instrumentalist leading an eight-piece tribute band as the restaurant's first musical guests.



