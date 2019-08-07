City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 7, 2019

City Slang

The Morrie celebrates new location with performance by Billy Joel saxophonist Mark Rivera

Posted By on Wed, Aug 7, 2019 at 10:10 AM

click to enlarge DEBBY WONG / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

“Scenes from an Italian Restaurant”? More like scenes from the Morrie's new Birmingham location, which will celebrate its soft opening with a performance by longstanding Billy Joel saxophonist, Mark Rivera.

In addition to performing alongside the piano man himself for more than three decades, Rivera has also served as Ringo Starr's music director and has shared stages with Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett, and Paul Simon, and has appeared on Peter Gabriel's So. And on Friday, Aug. 9, The Morrie will open its second location at 260 N. Woodward Ave. in Birmingham with the 66-year-old multi-instrumentalist leading an eight-piece tribute band as the restaurant's first musical guests.



The Morrie, which specializes in “eclectic roadhouse-style” fare, announced its plans to expand beyond its original Downtown Royal Oak location earlier this year, and owner Aaron Belen plans to open five new locations across southeast Michigan.

Mark Rivera's performance begins at 10:30 p.m. A cover charge of $5-$10 will be in effect starting at 9 p.m. and the Morrie's full food and beverage menu will be available.



Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Kamasi Washington teams up with jazz great Herbie Hancock for Detroit performance Read More

  2. Detroit rapper This Life. We Lead. celebrates summer with 'Tropicana' video Read More

  3. Rapper J.Jackson on why Detroit is still home Read More

  4. Singer Lay’na Michelle bares her soul ahead of Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival Read More

  5. Woodstock in the D is the closest we’ll get to celebrating Woodstock’s 50th Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
FLAVOR
More...