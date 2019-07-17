Alice Cooper teams up with Halestorm for delightfully demonic rock 'n' roll at DTE Energy Music Theatre

click to enlarge Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com

School may be out, but the master of shock rock is in and he’s not stopping. The rebel rocker, hometown hellion, and former Mr. Nice Guy is back with more menacing black eye makeup than ever before (well, maybe). Dubbed the Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour, the 71-year-old Detroit icon has teamed up with Halestorm, the Grammy Award-winning band powered by vocalist Lzzy Hale, for his latest outing without the Hollywood Vampires — his leather-clad, heavily accessorized supergroup with famous pals Johnny Depp and Joe Perry. Cooper has been teasing an all-new stage show for this run of dates, and his performance just may rival his stage antics of years past — which, have involved, among other things, live snakes and a giant prop guillotine used to behead himself because, you know, rock ’n’ roll.



Alice Cooper and Halestorm will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at DTE Energy Music Theatre; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 248-377-0100; 313presents.com. Tickets are $29.50+.



