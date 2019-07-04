Tiny Jag pulls out of AfroFuture Fest after learning white people would be charged a different price to attend

click to enlarge Noah Elliott Morrison

Tiny Jag.

Graham says it was difficult to pull out of the festival because she appreciates the support of her fans.

Equality means treating everyone the same



Equity is insuring everyone has what they need to be successful



Our ticket structure was built to insure that the most marginalized communities (people of color) are provided with an equitable chance at enjoying events in their own community (Black Detroit).



Affording joy and pleasure is unfortunately still a privilege in our society for POC and we believe everyone should have access to receiving such.



We've seen too many times orgasmic events happening in Detroit and other POC populated cities and what consistently happens is people outside of the community benefiting most from affordable ticket prices because of their proximity to wealth.



This cycle disproportionately displaces Black and brown people from enjoying entertainment in their own communities.



As an Afrofuturist youth lead initiative the voices of our youth inform our resistance.



Here's what they have to say



"If you don't see my Blackness, you don't see me. Periodt!"



Event Details AfroFuture Fest @ Feedom Freedom Grounds 866 Manistique St. Greater Detroit Area Detroit, MI When: Sat., Aug. 3, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Live/Concert Map