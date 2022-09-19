Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

You can catch free Model T rides this Sunday at the historic Ford Piquette Avenue Plant Museum

The anniversary of the revolutionary car coincides with the new North American Detroit Auto Show — and the final days of summer

By on Mon, Sep 19, 2022 at 1:50 pm

click to enlarge The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant Museum is celebrating the birthday of its Model T with free rides on Sunday. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant Museum is celebrating the birthday of its Model T with free rides on Sunday.

On Sept. 27, 1908, the first Model T rolled out of Henry Ford’s Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit, ushering in a revolution. For the first time, the newfangled automobile would become an affordable, mass-produced product meant for everyday people, and the factory would eventually churn out 15 million of the cars, making Ford Motor Co. one of the top U.S. automakers.

This year’s anniversary of the “Tin Lizzie” coincides with the rebooted North American International Detroit Auto Show, which has returned to the Motor City for the first time since 2019, moved from its previous home in frigid January to warmer September. Auto aficionados in town for the show might want to celebrate the final days of summer by experiencing car culture the way it all began.

On Sunday, the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant Museum will mark the occasion with free Model T rides. There will also be a vintage vehicle car show, live music, food, shopping, and tours at the historic factory.

The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 25; Ford Piquette Avenue Plant Museum; 461 Piquette Ave., Detroit; fordpiquetteplant.org. Museum admission includes optional guided tours at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m; tickets range from $10 to $17.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
