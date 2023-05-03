Where to take your mom for Mother’s Day brunch in metro Detroit

If you've procrastinated on making a reservation, these spots still have availability

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 10:13 am

Grey Ghost’s rare brunch is back for Mother’s Day. - Grey Ghost
Grey Ghost
Grey Ghost’s rare brunch is back for Mother’s Day.

As the Intruders song says, we’ll always love our mama, even when she drives us crazy. Maybe that’s not exactly what the song says, but you know how it goes. Since Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 14 this year, it’s the perfect occasion for brunch. If you’ve procrastinated on getting your reservations in, check out these picks for Mother’s Day brunch in metro Detroit. (But also, hurry up before they sell out.)

Five15 Drag Queen Brunch: Life’s a drag, but brunch makes it all worth it. Five15’s will host a Mother’s Day edition of its ongoing drag queen bingo.
Tickets are $35 per person, doors at 1:30 p.m.; 600 Washington Ave., Royal Oak, five15.net.

Grey Ghost: Grey Ghost’s rare brunch is back for Mother’s Day. For $65 a person, you get a choice of entree plus sweet and savory dishes for the table and one non-alcoholic beverage.
Tickets are $65, various seating times starting from 10:15 a.m.; 47 Watson St., Detroit; greyghostdetroit.com/reservations.

Leila: For a Lebanese brunch with lobster tails in za’atar butter, lentil soup, fattoush, and honey lavender cake, head to Leila in Capitol Park. Their Mother’s Day brunch features a four-course pre-fixe menu for $75 a person.
Tickets are $75, with various seating times starting from 2 p.m.; 1245 Griswold St., Detroit; leiladetroit.com.

Detroit Vineyards: Maybe mom is more into wine. No problem, take her to Eastern Market’s Detroit Vineyards for a wine tasting with a la carte brunchy bites.
$25 per person, seatings start from 1 p.m.; 1000 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; detroitvineyards.com.

Hazel’s: Pop in this Birmingham spot for a soft shell crab benedict, fresh cinnamon roll, and a mimosa flight.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 1 Peabody St., Birmingham; eatathazels.com.

Detroit Princess: The menu is more lunch than brunch, but cruising on the Detroit Princess is a beautiful way to see the Detroit River, especially if it’s nice out. The boat cruise has a buffet with baked chicken, beef tips, mashed potatoes, marinated portabella mushrooms, cheese tortellini, a salad bar, and more.
$65 per person, boarding time from 10:30-11:50 a.m., cruise from 11:50 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.; 1 Civic Center Dr., Detroit; detroitprincess.com.

Zingerman’s Roadhouse: This Ann Arbor staple is offering Mother’s Day brunch specials like a smoked ribeye and eggs, a Maine lobster omelet, and "The Mitten 76" cocktail with Tito's Handmade Vodka, cranberry juice, lemon, rosemary simple syrup, and sparkling wine.
2501 Jackson Ave., Ann Arbor; zingermansroadhouse.com.

Andiamo: Andiamo locations in Detroit, Warren, Livonia, and beyond will have a brunch buffet with an omelet station, chef carving station, and more. We recommend the Detroit Riverfront location for endless mimosas with a killer view.
$49.95 per person, hours vary per location; andiamoitalia.com.

Imani Immersive Gallery: This new immersive art gallery in Ferndale is hosting a pre-Mother’s Day brunch on Saturday, May 13. Enjoy brunch and bottomless mimosas in the 360-degree projection mapped gallery followed by a floral therapy experience with Pushin Petals.
$130 a person or $200 for two; 211 W. Troy St., Ferndale; theiigallery.com.

Joe Muer Seafood: Joe Muer’s Detroit location is offering an a la carte brunch while the Bloomfield Hills outpost has a grand buffet for $79 a person.
Prices and hours vary per location; 39475 Woodward Ave., Bloomfield Hills; 400 Renaissance Center, Ste. 104, Detroit; joemuer.com.

