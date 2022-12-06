Where to ring in 2023 on New Year’s Eve in metro Detroit

click to enlarge Lizz Wilkinson Marble Bar.

Whether you’re looking to get completely wasted or have a memorable last meal to ring in 2023 in metro Detroit, we’ve got the deets. Some of these New Year’s Eve events require advance tickets or reservations, so plan accordingly. This list will be updated as more events are announced. Know about a party or dinner that we missed? Spill the beans to [email protected] and we’ll add it.

Parties

Cliff Bell’s

An evening of jazz with singer/songwriter Tony Hightower plus a midnight countdown.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. 2030 Park Ave., Detroit; cliffbells.com. Tickets are $50.

El Club

El Club is going nü metal for the evening with DJs Sweat and Dred Furst.

9 p.m.-2 a.m. 04114 W. Vernor Hwy., Detroit; elclubdetroit.com. Tickets are $20.

Elektricity

Dubstep DJ Getter is headlining with support from Lucille Croft, Audia, Bowler Bear, NickyBoom, and more.

8:30 p.m.-4 a.m. 15 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; elektricitymusic.com. Tickets are $35.

Five15

Five15 is hosting a drag-tacular New Year’s Eve cabaret with a full buffet and performances by Miss Bouvee. Tickets also include free entry to Pronto’s NYE Masquerade Ball with cirque entertainers, DJ Honey Davenport, a balloon drop, midnight champagne toast, and dancing til 4 a.m.

From 8:30 p.m.; 600 Washington Ave., Royal Oak; five15.net.

Fox Theatre (Maze and Frankie Beverly and the Isley Brothers)

Groove with Maze and Frankie Beverly and the Isley Brothers before you let go of all the joy and pain of 2022. Happy feelin’s abound.

9:30 p.m. 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit. Tickets start at $59. 50 and are available via 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Garden Theatre

Sounds by DJ Carter and DJ Kirby plus a balloon drop at midnight. Free entry if you’re a Capricorn or Sagittarius!

9 p.m.-2 a.m. 3929 Woodward Ave., Detroit; thegardendetroit.com. General admission tickets start at $50.

Highlands Detroit

If you’re feeling fancy, Highlands Detroit is hosting a black-tie “Sky’s The Limit New Year’s Eve Gala” with an open bar, champagne toast, live music, small plates, and late-night snacks for $200 per person. The place has killer panoramic views of Detroit and Canada from the GM RenCen’s 72 floor. Dinner reservations ahead of the party are also available for $125 per person.



From 9 p.m. 400 Renaissance Center, Detroit; highlandsdetroit.com

Hotel St. Regis (The Countdown to 2023)

Midnight confetti blast and balloon drop, complimentary late-night buffet, hors d'oeuvres, cryo jets, an LED wall, and more. Music by DJ Godfather, DJ Chrome, Leo Alton, Modz, DJ Evan George, DJ Sane, DJ Lito, Acoop, Ernie T, Phantom, DJ Bobby (Tiki Barge), Andre Terrell, and Menzo.

7 p.m.-4 a.m. 071 E. Grand Blvd. Detroit; thecountdowndetroit.com Tickets start at $40.

Woodward Avenue Brewery (Sober New Year’s Eve Party)

A selection of non-alcoholic beer and festive craft mocktails will be on offer at The WAB for our sober friends who still want to party.

Doors at 8 p.m. 22646 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; thelovingtouchferndale.com. Tickets are $15 in advance or $25 at the door.

The Loving Touch

A Gatsby-themed gala with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and a champagne toast at midnight. 1920s-themed garb is required.

Doors at 8 p.m. 22634 Woodward Ave Ferndale, thelovingtouchferndale.com. Advance tickets are $25 or $40 for couples and $40 per person at the door.

Legends

Detroit’s largest strip club (with bomb-ass food) is offering three floors of entertainment, food, and drinks, with complimentary sliders and a champagne toast at midnight. Watch the ball drop on the club’s giant 30-foot video wall.

7 p.m.-4 a.m.; Legends Gentleman Club; 415 East Congress St., Detroit. Tickets start at $30 and are available through Eventbrite.

Lexus Velodrome

The Epic Countdown is happening at the Lexus Velodrome with a laser light show, an open bar, a buffet, midnight confetti blast, and ball drop. Hosted by video vixen and Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena.

8 p.m.-3 a.m. 601 Mack Ave., Detroit. Tickets are $40 for women or $50 for men and are available through Eventbrite.

Marble Bar

Step into the future with this interdimensional New Year’s Eve party at Marble Bar. Featuring the infinite sounds of Intergalactic Gary, CCL, Mozghan & Solar, Mike Parker, Ectomorph, Clark Price, ADAB, Scott Zacharias, and Rebecca Goldberg.

8 p.m.-5 a.m.; 1501 Holden St., Detroit; Tickets start at $25.

Masonic Temple (Resolution Ball)

Touted as “the Midwest’s largest and most exclusive” of all New Year’s Eve parties, the Resolution Ball has everything from cirque-style acrobat stage performers to bottle service and midnight snack stations with pizza, coneys, and sliders.

From 8 p.m. 500 Temple St., Detroit; resolutionballdetroit.com. Tickets start at $50.

Planet Ant Theatre

It’s December 1999 and Y2K is about to crash the internet. Not really, but you can party like it’s 1999 at this “Turn of the Millennia Mayhem” countdown. There’s also psychedelic live analog visuals by Creature Station and karaoke with Sanford Sounds in the Ghost Light Bar. Free entry when you dress like it’s 1999.

8 p.m.-4 a.m. 2320 Caniff St., Hamtramck; planetant.com.Tickets start at $10.

Small’s

Thirst Wave + Industrial Is Not Dead NYE Bash with resident DJs. Expect lots of new wave, post-punk, and industrial music with awkward goth dancing, free noisemakers, snacks, and a midnight champagne toast.

Doors at 9 p.m. 10339 Conant St., Hamtramck; smallsbardetroit.com. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door.

Spot Lite

Spot Lite is hosting a New Year’s Eve Eve pajama party featuring back-to-back DJ sets by TYLR_, Jaco Matthews, Al Ester, Jesse Cory, Ashton Swinton, and Fesegrade.

From 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30; 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; spotlitedetroit.com.

Willis Show Bar

Get funky and dance with music by The At Will Band, plus appetizers, raffles, a full bar, and a few surprises.

9 p.m.-2 a.m. 4156 3rd Ave., Detroit; willisshowbar.com. Tickets start at $125.

Dinners

Chive Kitchen

Whether you’ve already committed to a vegan lifestyle or wanna go meat-free for the new year, Chive Kitchen has your back. The plant-based Farmington restaurant has a five-course dinner planned with a mushroom and lentil rillette with miso apple butter, herb and spinach “chickie” roulade, and a persimmon, white chocolate, hazelnut, and cardamom dessert, plus a champagne toast.

8:30 p.m. 33043 Grand River Ave., Farmington; https://www.chivekitchen.com; $99 per person.

Coriander Kitchen and Farm

This riverside restaurant is hosting a New Orleans-style seafood boil — we’re talking Dungeness crab legs, PEI mussels, crawdaddies, andouille sausage, red skin potatoes, and house-made sourdough to soak up all the butter. Drinks are on deck for an extra fee too.

7-10 p.m. 14601 Riverside Blvd., Detroit; corianderkitchenandfarm.com. $100 per person.

Frame

Frame is hosting a Venetian Carnevale complete with masquerade masks, live music, prosecco, and an Italian dinner by Chefs Gabriel and Gabriela Botezan. The five-course meal includes Carpaccio Alla Cipriani (thin-sliced tenderloin, creamy sauce, and capers), Fritto Misto (bay shrimp with a citrus aioli), and Baccala Montecatto (dry cod mousse with polenta and arugula salad).

Dinner seatings are at 6:30 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.; 23839 John R Rd., #2, Hazel Park; framehazelpark.com. $175 per person.

Grey Ghost

A five-course prix-fixe dinner that “blends culinary traditions with modern techniques and elevated preparations.” Drink pairings can be added on for an additional fee.

$125 per person. 47 E. Watson St., Detroit; greyghostdetroit.com

Marrow

A variety of dry-aged steaks, extravagant seafood, caviar, tableside flambe, and bubbly are on the menu for this four-course prix-fixe menu.

8044 Kercheval Ave., Detroit; marrowdetroit.com. $100 per person.

Takoi

Takoi has a multi-course prix-fixe menu with standard, pescatarian, vegetarian, and vegan options available. “Come hungry,” the restaurant warns.

Seatings from 5 p.m. 2520 Michigan Ave., Detroit; takoidetroit.com. $80 a person.

SheWolf Pastificio & Bar

A chef-curated course menu featuring sturgeon caviar, lobster linguine in tarragon Diavolo sauce, and a layered crepe cake with honey and pistachio.

438 Selden St., Detroit, shewolfdetroit.com $150 per person.

