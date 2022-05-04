There’s a free ‘sound bath’ meditation event on Detroit’s Belle Isle this weekend

click to enlarge Shutterstock Belle Isle Aquarium.

Listen, for a lot of us, it’s been a hella stressful winter, past few months, years, life, you name it. Spring is finally starting to come through and it’s time to let some of that stress go with a sound bath meditation at Belle Isle. Detroit’s Bloom Transformation Center and Amplify Outside are presenting this community meditation event on the side lawn of the Belle Isle Aquarium Saturday morning. Just bring a yoga mat or blanket to sit on and leave everything else behind. Get outside, enjoy some meditative gong therapy, and, if only for a moment, forget about the worries of everyday life. This event is totally free.



Starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 outside the Belle Isle Aquarium; 3 Inselruhe Ave, Detroit; eventbrite.com/e/325217964687. Admission is free, bust pre-registration is preferred as space is limited.

