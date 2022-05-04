Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

There’s a free ‘sound bath’ meditation event on Detroit’s Belle Isle this weekend

Staff pick

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 9:34 am

click to enlarge Belle Isle Aquarium. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Belle Isle Aquarium.

Listen, for a lot of us, it’s been a hella stressful winter, past few months, years, life, you name it. Spring is finally starting to come through and it’s time to let some of that stress go with a sound bath meditation at Belle Isle. Detroit’s Bloom Transformation Center and Amplify Outside are presenting this community meditation event on the side lawn of the Belle Isle Aquarium Saturday morning. Just bring a yoga mat or blanket to sit on and leave everything else behind. Get outside, enjoy some meditative gong therapy, and, if only for a moment, forget about the worries of everyday life. This event is totally free.

Starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 outside the Belle Isle Aquarium; 3 Inselruhe Ave, Detroit; eventbrite.com/e/325217964687. Admission is free, bust pre-registration is preferred as space is limited.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers' first owner — let's take a look

This Corktown home was built for the Detroit Tigers’ first major league owner — let’s take a look
Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer

Detroiters march for justice for Patrick Lyoya, the Grand Rapids man killed by a police officer
All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5

All the cosplayers we saw at Astronomicon 5
Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Everything we saw at Olivia Rodrigo’s prom in Detroit

Detroit’s Tangent Gallery celebrates that bar from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away with ‘Space Dive’ events

By Lee DeVito

Revelers at Space Dive 2019.

Detroit artist Rico Africa gets posthumous retrospective at Cass Cafe

By Lee DeVito

Detroit artist Rico Africa gets posthumous retrospective at Cass Cafe (2)

Prismatic Ground’s online film festival delivers experiences rarely caught on screen

By George Elkind

Still from “Constant,” which uses kaleidoscopic effects.

Norwest Gallery of Art gears up for Womxnhouse Detroit 2022 installations with 'Allium'

By Randiah Camille Green

Norwest Gallery of Art gears up for Womxnhouse Detroit 2022 installations with 'Allium'

