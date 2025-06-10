‘The Wiz’ returns to Detroit for 50th anniversary

Courtesy photo Elijah Ahmad Lewis and Dana Cimone star in the wonderful The Wiz.

Beginning June 17, fans will be easing on down the road to watch the newest iteration of the Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz at the Fisher Theater. Charlie Smalls’s musical adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz has evolved into a mainstay in contemporary African American culture as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“I think it's one of the first national and international successes of being seen in Black culture in general,” says Brandon Waddles, a Detroit native who serves as the associate music director and pianist for the production.

The musical is directed by Schele Williams (The Notebook, a revival of Disney’s Aida), choreographed by JaQuel Knight (Beyonce’s “Single Ladies”), and Joseph Joubert handles music supervision, orchestrations, and music arrangements.

“What you will experience is this conglomeration, this amalgamation of the original, is every piece of Black music that has been surfacing since The Wiz’s original iteration,” Waddles says. “So you’re going to hear some hip-hop, some R&B, some Donny Hathaway ’70s R&B. But you’ll hear some New Orleans second line, some HBCU marching band — there’s a lot packed in in a very respectful way.”

The cast features Dana Cimone (Dorothy), Alan Mingo Jr. (The Wiz), D Jerome (Tin Man), Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Scarecrow), and Cal Mitchell (Cowardly Lion). Waddles says that modern jargon and cultural phrases have been implemented, the dancing is phenomenal, and this version of The Wiz will definitely meet the expectations of fans from all generations.

“When we are able to see ourselves in these spaces of larger art and culture where we have not been in a major way,” he says, “I think that visibility is why it continues to be accessible to generation after generation.”

Show runs from June 17-29 at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre; 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; broadwayindetroit.com. Tickets are $46.80-$169.65.