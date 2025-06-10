  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts

‘The Wiz’ returns to Detroit for 50th anniversary

A bold revival of the groundbreaking Black musical arrives at the Fisher Theater next week

By
Jun 10, 2025 at 3:44 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Elijah Ahmad Lewis and Dana Cimone star in the wonderful The Wiz. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Elijah Ahmad Lewis and Dana Cimone star in the wonderful The Wiz.

Beginning June 17, fans will be easing on down the road to watch the newest iteration of the Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz at the Fisher Theater. Charlie Smalls’s musical adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz has evolved into a mainstay in contemporary African American culture as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“I think it's one of the first national and international successes of being seen in Black culture in general,” says Brandon Waddles, a Detroit native who serves as the associate music director and pianist for the production.

The musical is directed by Schele Williams (The Notebook, a revival of Disney’s Aida), choreographed by JaQuel Knight (Beyonce’s “Single Ladies”), and Joseph Joubert handles music supervision, orchestrations, and music arrangements.

“What you will experience is this conglomeration, this amalgamation of the original, is every piece of Black music that has been surfacing since The Wiz’s original iteration,” Waddles says. “So you’re going to hear some hip-hop, some R&B, some Donny Hathaway ’70s R&B. But you’ll hear some New Orleans second line, some HBCU marching band — there’s a lot packed in in a very respectful way.”

The cast features Dana Cimone (Dorothy), Alan Mingo Jr. (The Wiz), D Jerome (Tin Man), Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Scarecrow), and Cal Mitchell (Cowardly Lion). Waddles says that modern jargon and cultural phrases have been implemented, the dancing is phenomenal, and this version of The Wiz will definitely meet the expectations of fans from all generations.

“When we are able to see ourselves in these spaces of larger art and culture where we have not been in a major way,” he says, “I think that visibility is why it continues to be accessible to generation after generation.”

Show runs from June 17-29 at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre; 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; broadwayindetroit.com. Tickets are $46.80-$169.65.

Event Details
Image: The Wiz

The Wiz

Tuesdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, 2 p.m. and Sundays, 1 & 6:30 p.m. Continues through June 29

Slideshow

What’s going on in metro Detroit this week (June 11-17)

The Verve Pipe Saturday’s concert by Michigan rock band the Verve Pipe is a special one for local fans. Not only are we rounding this up to a hometown show of sorts (the band was founded in East Lansing), but the show serves as a release party for the vinyl version of the Verve Pipe’s 1992 debut I’ve Suffered a Head Injury, which includes an early version its biggest hit, the ’90s alt-rock anthem “The Freshman.” In an Instagram video, frontman Brian Vander Ark said this will be the only chance to grab this disc for a while. Doors at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 14 at Royal Oak Music Theatre; 318 W. 4th St., Royal Oak; royaloakmusictheatre.com. Tickets are $43-$79.
Warren City Pride For the second year, an official Pride Month celebration is coming to Michigan’s third-largest city. The free, family-friendly event includes music, drag performances, vendors, food trucks, and more. From noon-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 14; Warren City Hall, 1 City Square, Warren; warrencitypride.com. No cover. The Verve Pipe Saturday’s concert by Michigan rock band the Verve Pipe is a special one for local fans. Not only are we rounding this up to a hometown show of sorts (the band was founded in East Lansing), but the show serves as a release party for the vinyl version of the Verve Pipe’s 1992 debut I’ve Suffered a Head Injury, which includes an early version its biggest hit, the ’90s alt-rock anthem “The Freshman.” In an Instagram video, frontman Brian Vander Ark said this will be the only chance to grab this disc for a while. Doors at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 14 at Royal Oak Music Theatre; 318 W. 4th St., Royal Oak; royaloakmusictheatre.com. Tickets are $43-$79. The Wiz Charlie Smalls’s musical adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz has evolved into a mainstay in contemporary African American culture as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. The musical is directed by Schele Williams (The Notebook, a revival of Disney’s Aida), choreographed by JaQuel Knight (Beyonce’s “Single Ladies”), and Joseph Joubert handles music supervision, orchestrations, and music arrangements. Show runs from June 17-29 at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre; 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; broadwayindetroit.com. Tickets are $46.80-$169.65. The Midwest Wiener Fest Celebrate the funniest-looking dog breed for a good cause. The Detroit Dachshund Club and Detroit Shipping Co. have teamed up for the Midwest Wiener Fest, which serves as a fundraiser for Dachshund Haus and Corgi Rescue (DHACR) — a non-profit rescue based in Sterling Heights specializing in corgis and dachshunds. Expect vendors, DJs, a flash tattoo tent, and food and drinks from the food hall, with a portion of sales benefiting the DHACR. Well-behaved doggos are welcome. From 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 14 at the Detroit Shipping Company, 474 Peterboro St., Detroit; detroitshippingcompany.com. Tickets are $15.
Click to View 5 slides
Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison is from Detroit, Michigan. He's a husband and father of four and a self-described, "Kid who loves rap music." He's been featured on Hip-Hop Evolution and Hip-Hop Uncovered. He's also a Cave Canem fellow, author of the poetry book Blaze (Willow Books), a recipient of a 2015 Kresge Literary...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Wes Anderson gets weird and hilarious in 'The Phoenician Scheme'

By Jared Rasic, Last Word Features

Wes Anderson's latest movie, The Phoenician Scheme, mixes divine absurdity, emotional pain, and symmetrical chaos.

A24’s newest films ‘Bring Her Back’ and ‘Friendship’ double down on weird, raw cinema

By Jared Rasic, Last Word Features

If you’ve ever seen an episode of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, you know exactly the level of cringe you’ll get with Friendship.

‘BMF’ season 4 boasts more action and brings back old faces

By Kahn Santori Davison

Da’Vinchi and Demetrius Flenory Jr. return as the Black Mafia Family brothers in BMF.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe