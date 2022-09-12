click to enlarge Courtesy of Hagerty The Concours d’Elegance auto show has been retooled as the new Motor City-centric Detroit Concours d’Elegance, with a new home at the DIA.

Metro Detroit’s long-standing tribute to the most exquisite automobiles has been retooled as a weekend-long event with a new set of dates and location. The annual car show, now dubbed Detroit Concours d’Elegance, has a new home in the Motor City.

“We’re incredibly excited about the event’s new home in downtown Detroit,” McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Traverse City-based auto enthusiast brand Hagerty, said in a statement. “Being there puts car lovers right in the middle of the thriving design, music, and sporting culture of the Motor City. Concours weekends are about championing the fact that all cars are cool and some of them are just jewels that need to be celebrated. This event will honor the tradition of the concours, but also bring in new elements to provide on-ramps for future car lovers and families.”

Things kick off on Saturday at the DIA with a new event called Cars & Community, a family-friendly event that features more than 200 vehicles and free ride and drives available on a first-come, first-served basis. It continues Saturday evening at the College for Creative Studies’s Taubman Center with a tribute to 2022 Honoree Ed Welburn, a designer, Automotive Hall of Fame inductee, and former General Motors vice president of global design. (The event includes an open bar and roving gourmet dinner.)

The festival wraps up Sunday at the DIA with a showcase of 140 historically significant vehicles vying for awards and accolades in a variety of classes including Pre-War American Classics, Midwest Hot Rods, Supercars, Sports Cars, and more. A portion of every ticket sold supports local charities.

Various venues on Saturday, Sept. 17-Sunday, Sept. 18; see detroitconcours.com for the full schedule.

