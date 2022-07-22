Stephanie Mills and George Benson to headline the 25th Annual Jazz on the River

There's nothing like the smooth and soothing sounds of jazz played live in a park. Wayne County Parks brings its annual event Jazz on the River back to Trenton's Elizabeth Park.
This year's event will feature singer Stephanie Mills on Saturday, August 6 and George Benson on Sunday, August 7. Other performers include violinist Kym Brady, saxophonist Randy Scott, and keyboardist Justin "Lee" Schultz.
Aside from a well-rounded lineup of musicians, Jazz on the River will be celebrating its 25th anniversary.
"The fact that Jazz on the River has remained such a popular cultural event in Wayne County for 25 years is a testament not only to the top quality of entertainment that is recruited each year, but to the hard-working staff and supporters who continue to go over and above whatever is required of them to make sure this continues to be a joyfully memorable occasion each and every year," said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans in a press release. "On behalf of Wayne County, I want to thank everyone who has made it possible for us to once again successfully host this event. In particular I would like to thank Alexander Zonjic, who has been the festival's Artistic Director, organizer and driving force for the entirety of its 25-year existence. And to all of you in attendance, whether this is your first time at the festival of if you are a returning fan, be sure to enjoy yourselves, enjoy the music and enjoy each other. We look forward to seeing you again next year."
