Stephanie Mills and George Benson to headline the 25th Annual Jazz on the River

The free jazz festival returns to Trenton's Elizabeth Park

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 10:18 am

click to enlarge Guitarist George Benson will headline the 25th Annual Jazz in the Park. - A.PAES / Shutterstock
A.PAES / Shutterstock
Guitarist George Benson will headline the 25th Annual Jazz in the Park.

There's nothing like the smooth and soothing sounds of jazz played live in a park.  Wayne County Parks brings its annual event Jazz on the River back to Trenton's Elizabeth Park.

This year's event will feature singer Stephanie Mills on Saturday, August 6 and George Benson on Sunday, August 7. Other performers include violinist Kym Brady,  saxophonist Randy Scott, and keyboardist Justin "Lee" Schultz.

Aside from a well-rounded lineup of musicians, Jazz on the River will be celebrating its 25th anniversary.

"The fact that Jazz on the River has remained such a popular cultural event in Wayne County for 25 years is a testament not only to the top quality of entertainment that is recruited each year, but to the hard-working staff and supporters who continue to go over and above whatever is required of them to make sure this continues to be a joyfully memorable occasion each and every year," said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans in a press release. "On behalf of Wayne County, I want to thank everyone who has made it possible for us to once again successfully host this event. In particular I would like to thank Alexander Zonjic, who has been the festival's Artistic Director, organizer and driving force for the entirety of its 25-year existence. And to all of you in attendance, whether this is your first time at the festival of if you are a returning fan, be sure to enjoy yourselves, enjoy the music and enjoy each other. We look forward to seeing you again next year."

Jazz on the River will open at 10 a.m. on August 6 and August 7 in Elizabeth Park, 4461 Elizabeth Drive, Trenton. The event is free and open to the public, but there is a $5 cash parking fee.

