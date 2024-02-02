‘Sacred Spaces’ highlighting Detroit’s Black-owned art galleries returns for second year

This self-guided tour stretches across over 20 galleries with exhibits and events throughout Black History Month

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 6:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Emerging artist Terrell Anglin uses woood burning and mixed media techniques to connect the past and present of the African American experience. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Emerging artist Terrell Anglin uses woood burning and mixed media techniques to connect the past and present of the African American experience.

Here at Metro Times, we are always giving Black artists and galleries their flowers no matter the time of year. But it’s Black History Month and the Black art community in Detroit is more lit than usual with the return of Sacred Spaces.

Sacred Spaces is a self-guided tour of Black-owned galleries and art spaces with nearly 70 Black artists participating in over 10 month-long exhibits.

The intiative debuted in 2023 spearheaded by Irwin House Gallery and Norwest Gallery of Art in partnership with Detroit’s Office of Arts, Culture & Entrepreneurship. While Detroit ACE is not involved this year, the event has spread to around 20 art spaces randing from traditional galleries like The Carr Center to retail spaces like Brix Wine.

Irwin House Director Misha McGlown says Detroit’s vast number of Black art spaces is rare compared to other cities like New York.

“I’m in New York. I’m back and forth between here and Harlem. You don’t see this many Black art spaces anywhere,” she says. “I could count maybe four in New York, so we really have something special and powerful that I hope we’ll continue to build on.”

She adds, “I don’t see this kind of cohesion between the artists and art spaces anywhere else either. Detroit is an exciting place for the arts and I’m honored to be part of this whole ecosystem. I am hoping that the world sees us. This is for us, but also for everybody to see us.”

Participating locations are Arts Extended, The Carr Center, The Fel'le Gallery, Design Studio 6, Detroit Fine Arts Breakfast Club, Jo's Gallery, Harper Galleries of Art & Interiors, Irwin House Global Art Center & Gallery, Liberal Arts Gallery, MAC Galleries, Mack Alive, NCA Gallery, Norwest Gallery, Dabl’s MBAD African Bead Museum, Nicolena Creates, Finite Gallery, the Amber Collective at Jo’s Gallery Café, BRIX Wine, and Sherry Arts at Wayne County Community College’s Ford and Downtown campuses.

Some highlights include the first solo show of emerging artist Terrell Anglin who uses woood burning and mixed media techniques to connect the past and present of the African American experience. His show, ON FIRE opens at Irwin House on Thursday, February 8. There’s also a performance by the Mirrored Glass Harp Trio — Ahya Simone, Anjel Mantel, and Ackeem Salmon — at Irwin House on February 17.

Liberal Arts Gallery is hosting an exhibit curated by Detroit-based painter Oshun Williams called Something to Prove featuring Phil Simpson, Joe Cazeno III, Tzu Pore, Miriam Uhura, Ruby Flwrs, Dominick Lemonious, and Jonathan Kimble. The Carr Center will host two group shows for Sacred Spaces: BLACK, an acronym for “A Built Language Across Culture and Knowledge,” and As I See, which focuses on artists aged 30-60 exploring the demarcation of age and time.

There will also be a two-night gallery crawl hosted by The Love Experience.

For McGlown, Detroit is in a special position to be able to uplift Black art as a majority Black city with relatively affordable retail space, although that landscape is changing with gentrification.

“These opportunities and these spaces are fleeting,” she says. “We see the landscape changing before our eyes and we see the acquisition of property getting more difficult and elusive for the average person. So it’s important to hold onto what we have and for those of us who can to create, provide, and share these spaces with our communities. I feel like we have a responsibility to do that. That’s why it’s ‘Sacred Spaces.’ These spaces that are ours, that we can come into and express ourselves are sacred.”

Sacred Spaces will culminate in a public reception with the participating artists and venues on February 29. The location has yet to be determined, but updates will be posted on sacredspaces-tourdetroit.com. A full list of exhibits is available online.

Sacred Spaces is supported by NASP-Detroit, Rolling Out, and Steed Society Art.

Slideshow

Where to celebrate Black History Month in Detroit

Sky Covington’s Take 5: All Male Jazz TributeFeb. 5 from 7-11 p.m.; Aretha’s Jazz Cafe; eventbrite.comIn honor of Black History Month, the Preservation of Jazz is bringing classic jazz to life. The event will be hosted by comedian Mike Bonner and feature sounds from a local band. Six modern jazz artists will channel the spirits of Al Jarreau, Nat King Cole, Bill Withers, and more through captivating performances.
20 slides
Culinary Art ExhibitFeb. 1-29; Neighborhood Grocery; instagram.comDetroit’s recently-opened Black-owned grocery store is partnering with Hospitality Included to host programming all month long. The east side spot celebrates food and the arts with a Black History Month art exhibit, featuring local artists Fifty, India Solomon, Zuri Monet, Tony Rave, and Candy Reid. The store will also host a shoebox lunch distribution and other community collaborations and events throughout February. Ibram X. Kendi Book Talk and CelebrationFeb. 1 from 5-7 p.m.; Wright Museum; thewright.org/programsDetroit’s African American history museum is kicking off Black History Month with No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and scholar Ibram X. Kendi, who will discuss his adaptation of Zora Neale Hurston’s Barracoon. The book offers young readers an introduction to the true-life story of Cudjo Lewis, who was abducted from Africa on the last “Black Cargo” ship to arrive in the United States and is one of the last-known survivors of the Atlantic slave trade. The event is free or $20 if you want a signed book. Read more here. Celebrating Black ArtsFeb. 1-29; The Carr Center; thecarrcenter.orgThe Carr Center and Bedrock Detroit are collaborating for a Black History Month exhibit highlighting multiple forms of art from over 100 Detroit-based artists and performers. The programming will provide opportunities to engage with the community, involving multiple generations of Detroiters from middle schoolers to seniors through visual art competitions, performing arts presentations, and spoken word poetry. As part of community engagement, every Saturday during February, community members are invited to contribute to a community quilt. People can contribute to the “Sewing the Community Together” project until Feb. 17. Black History Book FairFeb. 3 from noon-5 p.m.; Party with a Tee; detroitbookcity.comDetroit Book City is partnering with Party with a Tee to host the 2nd annual Black History Book Fair. The event will feature local independent authors of varying genres who will meet and share stories with the community. The fair is free and kid-friendly. A Personal Experience of American ExceptionalismFeb. 3 from 1-6 p.m.; Harper Galleries of Art & Interiors; harpergalleries.netFor this powerful solo exhibition by Dr. Taft Parsons III, an opening exhibition will be held to kick off the month. BHM Movie Night at the Wright MuseumFeb. 4, Feb. 18, & Feb. 25 from 1-3 p.m.; Wright Museum; thewright.org/programsEvery Sunday, Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History hosts a movie night. Throughout February, each week’s film will “uncover stories of courage and resilience, shedding light on the African Diasporic experience,” according to organizers. Movies featured will include Becoming Frederick Douglass, Minga and the Broken Spoon, and Hope of Escape.
Click to View 20 slides

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Arts articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The rising field of death doulas serves both the dying and the living

By Randiah Camille Green

The rising field of death doulas serves both the dying and the living

Carhartt’s spring women’s workwear line was made with input from the field

By Lee DeVito

Carhartt sought input from women who use its products for its spring line.

‘Argylle’ has no shortage of starpower, but it’s wasted on this overstuffed spy caper

By Craig D. Lindsey

Dua Lipa (with Henry Cavill) makes the most of her glorified cameo.

Detroit artists to spruce up People Mover stations with new murals

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit artists to spruce up People Mover stations with new murals (2)

Also in Arts & Culture

Detroit’s ‘Dildo Duchess’ is hosting a sex toy pop-up at Coup D’état on Sunday

By Lee DeVito

Spectrum Boutique owner Zoë Ligon.

‘Argylle’ has no shortage of starpower, but it’s wasted on this overstuffed spy caper

By Craig D. Lindsey

Dua Lipa (with Henry Cavill) makes the most of her glorified cameo.

Carhartt’s spring women’s workwear line was made with input from the field

By Lee DeVito

Carhartt sought input from women who use its products for its spring line.

The rising field of death doulas serves both the dying and the living

By Randiah Camille Green

The rising field of death doulas serves both the dying and the living
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us