Reyes | Finn exhibit brings together more than 150 Detroit artists

click to enlarge Courtesy of Reyes | Finn and Navjeet Kaur Still photograph of Navjeet Kaur's performance "To Sing One Another Free."

There’s a get-together at Reyes | Finn gallery, and Detroit’s entire art community is invited.

Get Together, the gallery’s latest exhibit with work from more than 150 Detroit artists, opened on Feb. 25. It spans every style and caliber of visual art you could imagine.

There’s work by Detroit icons like Heidelberg Project founder Tyree Guyton, abstract expressionist Allie McGhee, and textile artist Carole Harris.

Contemporary favorites like Sheefy McFly, Bakpak Durden, Sydney G. James, Danielle Eliska Lyle, Senghor Reid, Yvette Rock, bree gant, Nour Ballout, Jason Revok, and Cydney Camp have work in the show, with space for emerging artists like Oluwatoyin Akintoroye, too.

The show is a true representation of Detroit’s creative minds ranging from Eleanor Oakes’s photo prints made in breast milk to Bryce Detroit’s “Build” roadwork sign.

It’s not limited to just visual art, however. Throughout the course of Get Together, the gallery will become a performance space hosting Navjeet Kaur’s body sculpture performance “Earth Day Ritual,” and a performance by Biba Bell, who recently appeared in La bohème at the Detroit Opera House.

“Detroit is a deeply generative and creative place,” Reyes | Finn co-owner Bridget Finn said in a press release. “With this show, we wanted to devote time and space to creating opportunities to bring artists living and working here into each other’s orbit — to check in with each other and share more on what each of us are putting into the world.”

Get Together will close on May 6. Reyes | Finn is located at 1500 Trumbull Ave., Detroit; 248-839-5342; reyesfinn.com.

