Podcaster Rocki Harris brings Detroit artists together for a good cause

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Rocki Harris.

Podcaster Rocki Harris has brought together renowned artists for a showcase.

The seven artists — Sydney G. James, Phil “Fresh” Simpson, Benreadygraphics, Reg Cybernetics, Ashley McFadden, Jasmine Graham, and CaCa’s Canvases — will have a roundtable discussion to share about their respective careers and upcoming projects.

“This showcase is a long-time vision that has finally come to fruition,” says Raquelle “Rocki” Harris, host and producer of Rocki’s Reality. “I’m grateful to feature globally renowned artists such as Sydney and Phil, while also highlighting dope artists like Reg and my hubby, Benreadygraphics.”

Guests who attend in-person will be able to purchase some of the art on display. There will also be sounds from DJ Ric Flair, small plates from Le Petit Dejeuner, fresh organic juices from Essential Thingz LLC, and sweet treats from Flavor For The Soul and the Better Detroit Brownie Co.

“Detroit is a petri-dish of artists of all skills and techniques,” says Ben Harris, founder of Benreadygraphics. “This showcase will highlight artists spanning 30 years. I love it and I’m here for it.”.

“As an artist that grew up in a school where the art program was defunded, it’s such an honor to be a part of something that could alter that reality for so many more young artists just like me,” adds Jessica James of CaCa’s Canvases.

A portion of all ticket sales will go toward Art Road Nonprofit, which helps bring art classes back to school curriculums.

“We’ve come together to uplift each other and our city, by helping Art Road continue its mission for kids who attend Detroit schools,” Harris says.

The event will also be simulcast live 7-9 p.m., on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The “Pre-Black Friday Artists Showcase” event will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at CO.OLOGY; 18940 E. Nine Mile Rd., Eastpointe. Tickets are $25 and available at eventbrite.com.

