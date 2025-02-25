Picture-perfect West Michigan is the setting of new Nicole Kidman thriller

West Michigan’s scenic Holland, Michigan — home of the idyllic Tulip Time festival — is the setting of a new thriller starring Nicole Kidman.

Titled Holland, the film is set to premier at next month’s South by Southwest Festival and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime starting on March 27.

According to the official synopsis:

“In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband [Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen] and son [Jude Hill] in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale. Nancy and her friendly colleague [Gael García Bernal] become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems.”

That description and the trailer, which dropped today, seem to suggest something like The Stepford Wives, the 2004 sci-fi black comedy also starring Kidman, or perhaps more recently 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling. Both took place in suburban settings that were not what they appeared to be on the outside. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

The film is the sophomore effort by director Mimi Cave, following her 2022 cannibal horror film Fresh. The film was first announced in 2013 as Holland, Michigan with director Errol Morris attached to the project and Naomi Watts and Bryan Cranston attached to star.

The trailer is below.