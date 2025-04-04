PAWCHELLA returns to Dearborn with two-day animal festival and adoption drive

click to enlarge Courtesy of Friend for Animals PAWCHELLA is a popular two-day festival that includes pet adoptions.



Friends for Animals is bringing back its two-day animal festival, PAWCHELLA, in June to raise money for homeless pets and celebrate the seventh anniversary of its adoption center in Dearborn.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 7 and June 8 at the MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Center, 16121 Reckinger Road, and will feature live music, food, vendors, animal exhibitions, and pet adoptions. Admission is $5 per person, with kids under 12 and dogs admitted free.

This year’s PAWCHELLA includes more activities and marks the first time the public can explore the center’s fully finished expansion. The weekend also serves as a fundraiser, with a goal of raising $100,000 to support the care of about 2,500 animals that come through the shelter each year.

Saturday kicks off with a dog pack walk at 9 a.m., followed by music from Sunglasses After Dark, HotRod D-Luxx, Urban Muse Band, and Martinez. There will be tarot readings, face paintings, a 50/50 raffle, and a corn hole tournament with half the proceeds going to Friends for Animals.

Sunday starts with yoga in the dog park led by instructor Lily Trombly of Plymouth Yoga Room at 9 a.m. The lineup includes a tin can raffle, magician Magic with a Twist, and performances by Primary Soul, The Rockin’ Boomers, and ConnQuest.

New this year are a dog dock driving exhibition, fly ball demonstration, lure and agility courses, and a carnival-style passport game that enters participants into a prize drawing.

Both days will also include an adopt-a-thon with rescue groups and shelters working to find homes for animals.

A $5 raffle ticket sponsored by Premier Pet Supply offers a chance to win one of six $500 gift cards or a $2,500 grand prize. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees can register in advance to create fundraising pages as individuals or teams. Those who raise funds or purchase admission bundles will receive tiered swag, including branded totes, T-shirts, and pet waste bag dispensers. The top individual and team fundraisers will be recognized Sunday.

For more information or to register, visit Metro Detroit Animals’ website.

Proceeds benefit the shelter’s general operations, which cover medical care, food, and supplies for animals awaiting adoption. Friends for Animals was founded in 1993 and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.