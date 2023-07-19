Outdoor Black Bottom exhibit gets cut short following weather damage

Mother Nature just won't let us be great

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 5:06 pm

click to enlarge The exhibit along the Dequindre Cut was set to go until July 31. - Detroit Riverfront Conservancy
Detroit Riverfront Conservancy
The exhibit along the Dequindre Cut was set to go until July 31.

Black people just can’t have nothing.

The outdoor Black Bottom Street View exhibit at the Dequindre Cut has been cut short after being damaged by rain and wind over the weekend.

The exhibit featured panoramas made from more than 2,000 photos of the historic Black neighborhood taken from 1949-1950, which had been archived in the Detroit Public Library Burton Historic Collection.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, which oversees programming on the Dequindre Cut, had announced the exhibit was being extended until July 31 days before its unfortunate removal.

“Many of the elements in the exhibit were damaged beyond immediate repair, which prevents reinstallation in a timely manner,” a post on the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy Instagram page reads. ”We have every intention of bringing this wonderful exhibit back to the Dequindre Cut sometime in the future. Stay tuned.”

A Black Bottom Walking Tour with Detroit Historian Jamon Jordan on July 24 and a writing workshop on July 25 that coincided with the exhibit will still take place as scheduled.
