‘One to One: John & Yoko’ keeps the spirit of revolution alive

The late Detroit activist John Sinclair features heavily in this timely documentary

By
Apr 10, 2025 at 1:41 pm
Image: John Lennon and Yoko Ono in New York during the 1970s.
John Lennon and Yoko Ono in New York during the 1970s. Magnolia Pictures
Imagine, one moment, you are dancing in the crowd at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “One to One” live concert at Madison Square Garden; the next, you’re getting glimpses of the brutality on the Vietnam frontlines, cut to commentary from Walter Cronkite, then The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, followed by an ad for Clorox or Chrysler or whatever concept of consumerism is hitting the market.

One to One: John & Yoko is a feature-length documentary that highlights the political activism and attitudes of Lennon and Ono during their residency in New York City’s Greenwich Village. The film encapsulates a time and place, transporting audiences into the visceral cultural turmoil of the 1970s. Backed by the soundtrack of Some Time in New York City, Lennon and Ono’s concept album stripped straight from news headlines, several storylines play out.

There’s prisoners uprising and police rioting at “Attica State,” shots fired at unarmed protestors in Ireland on “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” a renewed version of the Beatles’ “The Ballad of John and Yoko” set as “New York City,” the incarceration of abolitionist “Angela” Davis, and an ode to Detroit poet “John Sinclair.” The narrative of this era unfolds through braided archival footage presented as an augmented experience of surfing channels on a television. It almost feels like the precursor to doomscrolling.

More than just a piece of historical documentation, One to One bluntly reminds us of the plights of injustice and inequality that still plague our society today. It shouldn’t be surprising if you walk out of this screening sensing a link between past and present tensions: disgraced politicians and public figures coated with lies and scandal, a presidential administration striking terror into the hearts of the people, wars raging across the globe, flashes of political unrest, environmental disasters, racial tension, and civil discord. Fifty years later, the stakes are just as high and just as treacherous.

But the power of the people is real and relevant. The light in all of this is knowing that at points in our history, there have always been folks brave enough to stand up for what is right and fight hate with love and dignity. In today’s ever-shifting tides, there is certainly no certainty. But there is community — networks of people who choose to uplift instead of insult, choose kindness over conceitedness, and embrace change when it comes to the benefit of all, not just the few.

It seems appropriate that this documentary should come in April, almost commemorating the anniversary of our beloved departed brother, John Sinclair, who died on April 2, 2024. In the time since the poet left this earth, the MC5, the influential band he once managed, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; his ex wife, the rock ’n’ roll photographer Leni Sinclair, was commemorated for her artistry by being invited to autograph the iconic walls of Detroit’s Scarab Club; the highly anticipated book MC5: An Oral Biography Of Rock’s Most Revolutionary Band was published; and now, he and Leni are highlighted on the big screen as a significant piece of Lennon and Ono’s political activism. After Sinclair was sentenced to ten years in prison for possession of cannabis, Lennon and Yoko’s John Sinclair Freedom Rally at Ann Arbor’s Crisler Arena undeniably disrupted the government’s stance on marijuana consumption and possession, and Sinclair was freed in 1972. This pivotal event and movement laid the groundwork for future legislation and legalization for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan, thanks to Sinclair and co.

The campaign for Sinclair’s freedom was a victory not only to Lennon and Yoko but to every single person who passed along leaflets and petitions, helped orchestrate support rallies, wrote letters, poems, and songs, and every single soul among the 15,000 at Crisler Arena. The movement spread from the streets of Detroit and Ann Arbor to the pages of Creem and Rolling Stone and the stages of Woodstock, where activist Abbie Hoffman stormed The Who to voice his outrage at Sinclair’s imprisonment, much to Peter Townsend’s annoyance.

This community is anything but a relic of the past; its spiritual successor is alive and fighting to make sense of our current state. The collective activism of artists, writers, philosophers, revolutionaries, and influencers surrounding Sinclair culminated in one of the most unique and instant karmic moments of the 1970s — enough people united under a belief in radical justice that it actually changed the landscape of the culture. We stand to gain more by coming together and taking affirmative action rather than losing ourselves to fear and hate.

At its core, this film evokes this call to action. As Lennon said during the John Sinclair Freedom Rally, “Apathy isn’t it… we can do something. OK, so Flower Power didn’t work, so what? We start again.” Even a small act of service can create a positive effect. If we cannot rely on the powers at play, we must learn to rely on each other and rely on our confidence that despite the oncoming challenges, we will rise above injustice and carry on the torch of righteousness.

A special screening of One to One: John & Yoko at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater on Friday, April 25 keeps the countercultural spirit alive with a post-film discussion featuring Leni Sinclair and poet-writer M.L. Liebler. All weirdos, freaks, beatniks, and seagulls are welcome.

One to One: John & Yoko screens at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 25; The Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor; marquee-arts.org. Tickets are $9.75-11.75.

Misericordia A slow-burn character piece about desperately lonely people not looking for anything or anyone in particular, just something to make the silence of their disappointing lives less deafening. A young man returns to a rural community for the funeral of his old boss, only to discover that he prefers it to what he left back in the city, so he clings to the boss’ widow in hopes of finally belonging somewhere. Deliberately paced with shades of The Talented Mr. Ripley, the very French Misericordia weaponizes its arthouse bonafides with long stretches of timorous pauses, heartbreaking character work, and gorgeous shots of the countryside to create a quietly understated thriller that remains in the mind long after it ends. Misericordia Grade: B+ Eric LaRue The directorial debut of the certifiably brilliant actor Michael Shannon, Eric LaRue follows the mother of a school shooter as she struggles to figure out how to live the rest of her life while grappling with her loveless marriage, her fraying threads of religious belief, a community that despises her, and a son she can’t bring herself to visit in prison. Based on the play by Brett Neveu, the film is more interested in dissecting the fermentable nature of community and organized religion than being a treatise on the horrifying epidemic of school shootings. There are no answers here, just massive questions all posed in the haunted eyes of a never-better Judy Greer. Following in the footsteps of the astonishing We Need to Talk About Kevin but without Lynn Ramsay’s poetry as a filmmaker, Eric LaRue still manages to be a powerful, if restrained, look at the ineffectuality of organized religion when put up against unthinkable tragedy. Eric LaRue Grade: B One to One: John &amp; Yoko A wonderful documentary focused on the 18 months John Lennon and Yoko Ono lived in NYC’s Greenwich Village leading up to their “One to One” benefit concert for the children of the Willowbrook Institution in Staten Island. Structured like someone flipping through the channels of their TV, the documentary (co-directed by unsung master Kevin MacDonald) is packed with incredible footage of the counterculture of 1972 and how Lennon found himself as a reluctant revolutionary after the failure of Flower Power and the stillborn death of the peace movement. Finally, this documentary gives Yoko Ono a voice and paints her in a sympathetic and powerful light, showing how she shaped Lennon into a feminist in his final years. I had never seen John or Yoko like this in any documentary and the footage MacDonald managed to find is astonishing, giving context to history in genuinely surprising and stunning ways. Fans of Lennon and Ono will find gold here. One to One: John &amp; Yoko Grade: A- Freaky Tales This passes the vibe check. A batshit-crazy anthology of interconnected stories (set in 1987 Oakland!!) following a goofily animated green lightning that shapes the fates of several disparate Californians. If you’re like me, this movie has it all: punks vs. Nazis, rap battles, narration by Too $hort, fake cigarette burns to give the film that old-school theatrical texture, a deep love of 1980s Oakland and Bay Area hip-hop culture, a deep obsession with genre movies, the Golden State Warriors, kung-fu, cartoonish violence, Pedro Pascal, sword fights, and so very much more. Filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck take all the tricks they’ve learned in 20 years as writer-directors (including their toe-dipping into studio blockbusters with 2019’s Captain Marvel) and made what feels like a deeply personal and goofball love letter to their youth and the things that make them happy. It’s not perfect, but what is? At the end of the closing credits, there’s a brief moment where the statement “This movie was made in its entirety by human beings” appears. Just a group of people making a movie about Oakland in the 1980s with sword fights and rap music. Humanity at its best. Freaky Tales Grade: B
